The Masked Singer fans 'rule out' Sheridan Smith as Sausage after hearing voice

By Polly Foreman

Sheridan Smith is odds-on favourite to be Sausage, but fans think her performance on BBC show Musicals: The Greatest Show has proved it isn't her...

We now have just six days left to work out the remaining Masked Singer contestants, and we admit we're feeling a little bit stumped...

After Dragon and Harlequin were unmasked last Saturday, it's now just Sausage, Badger and Robin remaining to battle it out in the final this weekend.

Many people have spent the last few weeks convinced that Sausage is Sheridan Smith, but now a major spanner has been thrown in the works...

Sheridan Smith is the current favourite to be Sausage. Picture: Instagram/Sheridan Smith

The theatre star, 39, appeared on BBC show Musicals: The Greatest Show last night, and fans reckon her voice sounded completely different to Sausage's.

One wrote: "#MusicalsTheGreatestShow has now confirmed that sausage is not sheridan smith."

Another added: "Sheridan Smith is amazing but I'm telling you she's NOT sausage. #MusicalsTheGreatestShow."

Sausage will perform in the final this weekend. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "2 mins in to #MusicalsTheGreatestShow.. sheridan is definitely not sausage..."

A fourth said: "Yeah I started watching #MusicalsTheGreatestShow. Sausage on #MaskedSingerUK 100% isn’t Sheridan Smith."

The odds for Sausage (from Betfair) are as follows:

Sheridan Smith: 1/4

Stacey Solomon: 3/1

Joss Stone: 14/1

Billie Piper: 20/1

Michelle Keegan: 25/1

The Masked Singer final takes place this Saturday at 7pm on ITV

NOW READ:

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?