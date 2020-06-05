Who is Denise van Outen? Boyfriend, family and acting career revealed

Everything you need to know about Denise van Outen. Picture: PA

Denise van Outen is one of the contestants on Celebrity Gogglebox - here's your need-to-know on the actress and presenter.

Celebrity Gogglebox is finally back on our screens from Friday (5 June), and we can't wait to get a glimpse into the lives and living rooms of the new batch of stars.

Among the celebs featuring in the new series is Denise van Outen. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Denise van Outen? What's her age and job?

Denise, 45, is an actress, singer, dancer and presenter from Essex.

She has presented The Big Breakfast, played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, finished as runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, and is a regular Loose Women panelist. She also provides the voiceover for The Only Way Is Essex.

Denise has appeared in six films, and also featured in the West End version of Legally Blonde.

Denise is a regular panelist on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Was Denise van Outen on The Masked Singer?

Most recently, Denise was one of the contestants on ITV's The Masked Singer.

The show - which saw celebrities perform in elaborate costumes in front of a live audience and judging panel, who were tasked with guessing their identities - was a huge hit back in January.

Denise was unmasked as The Fox during the semi-final, and later opened up about the experience on Loose Women.

She said: "You're all kept separate, you get separate taxis there and back."

Denise added that for each contestant there was "just one producer who comes and speaks to you, so we have no idea at all [who anyone is]."

She also added: "Not one person in my family knew. I thought it’d be fun to watch it with them so I thought it'd be funny to see if they sussed me out.

"My mum didn't know, not one person did."

Does Denise have a boyfriend?

Denise and Eddie have been together since 2014. Picture: PA

Denise has been with Eddie Boxshall since 2014.

She was previously married to Lee Mead, but the pair split in 2013. They share a daughter, Betsy, together.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4?

Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 on Friday 5 June at 9pm.

