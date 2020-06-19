How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars earn? Here's what you need to know...

While Gogglebox has taken a break from our screens, the celebrity version has temporarily replaced it.

This means we get a glimpse into the family lives of stars such as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But as we enjoy another episode of the hit Channel 4 show, how much do the celebs get paid to join the show? Here’s what we know…

How much do the celebrities get paid on Gogglebox?

Channel 4 has not confirmed how much the celebrities are earning, but reports suggest they could be making up to £2,000 per episode.

According to The Sun, this means some pairings could take home a whopping £12,000 altogether over the six episodes.

On top of this, celebs also reportedly get an ‘all-expenses budget’ for food to enjoy while chilling in front of the TV.

Other celebs appearing on the series this year include actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra and comedians Mo Gilligan and his friend Babatunde Aleshe.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has also never confirmed how much the non-celebrity Gogglebox families get paid.

However, an insider previously told The Sun that each family get a monthly allowance of £1,500 between them.

This is then split between the stars however they sit fit.

As well as that, the families - such as Giles and Mary, The Malones and Jenny and Lee - are also said to be provided with a free takeaway of their choice while they’re watching TV.

During periods of filming, the families are expected to commit to 12 hours of filming a week across two six-hour shifts.

This means most of them film in between working full time or part time jobs.

