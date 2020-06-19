How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

19 June 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 19:01

How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?
How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid? Picture: Channel 4

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars earn? Here's what you need to know...

While Gogglebox has taken a break from our screens, the celebrity version has temporarily replaced it.

This means we get a glimpse into the family lives of stars such as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But as we enjoy another episode of the hit Channel 4 show, how much do the celebs get paid to join the show? Here’s what we know…

How much do the celebrities get paid on Gogglebox?

Channel 4 has not confirmed how much the celebrities are earning, but reports suggest they could be making up to £2,000 per episode.

According to The Sun, this means some pairings could take home a whopping £12,000 altogether over the six episodes.

Read More: Are Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking the lockdown rules?

On top of this, celebs also reportedly get an ‘all-expenses budget’ for food to enjoy while chilling in front of the TV.

Other celebs appearing on the series this year include actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra and comedians Mo Gilligan and his friend Babatunde Aleshe.

Jenny and Lee star on Gogglebox
Jenny and Lee star on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has also never confirmed how much the non-celebrity Gogglebox families get paid.

However, an insider previously told The Sun that each family get a monthly allowance of £1,500 between them.

This is then split between the stars however they sit fit.

As well as that, the families - such as Giles and Mary, The Malones and Jenny and Lee - are also said to be provided with a free takeaway of their choice while they’re watching TV.

During periods of filming, the families are expected to commit to 12 hours of filming a week across two six-hour shifts.

This means most of them film in between working full time or part time jobs.

Now Read: Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash
Big Brother 7 stars now

Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now? Pete, Nikki, Grace, Mikey and more
Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

Trending on Heart

The mum and daughter were told their outfits were 'inappropriate'

Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'

Lifestyle

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to driving license holders

Martin Lewis urges public to check their driving licenses as DVLA issues coronavirus update

Lifestyle

Simon Thomas has spoken out about the incident

Grieving Simon Thomas harassed by stranger as he attends father's funeral
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Lifestyle

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

News