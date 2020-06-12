Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4/PA Images

If you’re in need of a laugh this week, it’s time to turn on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The likes of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and KSI and S-X are all part of the hilarious line up, along with Mo Gilligan and his friend Babatunde Aleshe.

So, as we sit down for another episode of the Channel 4 show, here’s what you need to know about comedian Mo.

Who is Mo Gilligan and how old is he?

Mo Gilligan is a 32-year-old stand up comedian, writer and presenter.

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with his friend Babatunde Aleshe. Picture: Channel 4

The star started his career by uploading comedy videos on his social media accounts while working in retail.

After going viral in 2017, rapper Drake even quoted some of his comedy on his own Instagram, which shot him to fame.

In 2018, Mo became the co-host of Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show and later that year he paired up with Claudia Winkleman to compete on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

He currently hosts The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which launched in July 2019 on Channel 4, and debuted his first Stand Up special on Netflix ‘Momentum’ the same year.

More recently, fans of The Great British Bake Off might also recognise him from his appearance on the charity version of the show in April.

Mo was nominated for TV Presenter Of The Year at this year’s National Television Awards.

Last year, he was also nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the BAFTAs, as well as Best Entertainment Show, Best Newcomer and Best Breakthrough at the Royal Television Society.

The talented star was also named The Funniest Man in Britain by The Times and his debut Coupla Cans stand up tour sold 50,000 tickets including a two week West End residency.

Is Mo Gilligan single?

While Mo keeps his private life away from the spotlight, in 2018 he revealed to the Evening Standard he was in a relationship with Hollyoaks actress Sophie Wise.

But with no other mention of her since then, it is unclear whether they are still together.

What is Mo Gilligan’s Instagram?

You can find Mo on Instagram @mothecomedian. The star is regularly giving snippets of his hilarious stand up routines, as well as sharing funny videos with his 687k followers.

How does Mo Gilligan know Babatunde Aleshe?

It’s unclear when Mo and Babatunde became friends, but as they’re both successful comedians, they presumably met while working in the entertainment industry.

