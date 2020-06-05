Who is Denise Van Outen's boyfriend Eddie and how long have they been together?

Who is Eddie Boxshall and what does he do for a living? Here’s what we know about Denise Van Outen’s boyfriend…

Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall have given us a peek into their relationship in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

But other than his hilarious banter and occasional red carpet appearances, we don’t know much about Denise’s boyfriend.

So who is Eddie, what does he do for a living, and how did he meet Denise? Find out everything...

Read More: See inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's caravan after they self isolate together

Who is Denise Van Outen’s boyfriend Eddie Boxshall?

Eddie Boxshall is 46-years-old and according to The Sun, he is a ‘commodities trader from Essex who specialises in the oil business’.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have been together for six years. Picture: PA Images

Despite deciding to stay out of the limelight, Eddie is believed to have children of his own, and according to the Daily Mirror, he is described by friends as “charming, genuine and a really lovely guy”.

Read More: What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living?

How long have Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie been together?

Eddie started dating Denise back in July 2014 after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Eddie told Hello! In 2017: “All I'd been told was that I would be meeting a woman called Denise, I had no idea it was Denise Van Outen. When I saw that it was her, it came as a surprise — a lovely one."

He added: "To be honest, it was an advantage not knowing too much about her career because it meant there was even more for me to find out about her. The chemistry, for me, was definitely there and I couldn't wait to see her again."

Well, what can I say, he loved them! I wanted to say thank you to Eddie for being such a rock of strength for me when we were going through a stressful house move and now we both get to enjoy his reward! Thank you @CadburyUK! #CadburyRoses #AnotherWayToSayThankyou #ad pic.twitter.com/98jhV8Dnws — Denise Van Outen 🦊🎤 (@denise_vanouten) October 6, 2018

This is Denise's first relationship since her 2013 split from husband Lee Mead, who's the father of her daughter Betsy.

And the star hasn’t been shy about discussing the romance, telling the Loose Women panel in January 2018: "Eddie, knows the passcode to my phone and he can look at it whenever he wants.

"If I have flirty banter or something... because I've got a lot of male friends, and because I've got quite a male sense of humour, he knows it's banter."

After five years together, the couple moved in together in January 2019.

Now Read: Gogglebox’s Malone family have two more 'secret siblings' never seen on the show