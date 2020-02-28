Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?

28 February 2020, 15:01

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have been friends for more than two decades.

Gogglebox is back on our screens, which means so are caravan besties Jenny Newby and Lee Riley.

We’ve seen they love taking the mickey out of each other and munching on some sweet treats while they watch the telly. But how much do we really know about the pals?

Where are Gogglebox’s Jenny Newby and Lee Riley from?

Jenny and Lee are from Hull. They film from Jenny’s caravan in Patrington Haven caravan park.

How old are Lee Riley and Jenny Newby from Gogglebox?

Jenny is 64-years-old and her birthday is on June 2, while Lee is 51-years-old.

What is Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox’s relationship and how do they know each other?

Jenny and Lee have been best friends for more than two decades.

They became friends when Jenny was the landlady of a pub called The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and often go on holiday together, with Lee previously describing Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

Read More: Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014
Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Jenny Newby from Gogglebox’s husband?

Jenny's husband, Ray, has never appeared on the show and prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Who is Gogglebox star Lee Riley’s partner?

Gogglebox’s Lee Riley has been with his partner Steve Mail for 26 years.

On February, 7 Lee wrote on Twitter: “And I am so glad you did after 26 years together you’ve made me what I am today thank you.”

Read More: How much do the Gogglebox families get paid and how can you apply to be on the show?

When did Jenny and Lee join Gogglebox?

Jenny and Lee joined the fourth series of the show back in 2014.

Jenny was first approached by two Gogglebox researchers at Beverley Races Ladies’ Day. But Lee wasn’t sold on the idea at first, as he told The Hull Daily Mail: “To be honest and I didn’t want to do it. I’d say it took her about an hour and a half to talk me into it – about as long as it took me to get me out of bed.”

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

