Who is Gogglebox star Lee Riley's partner Steve?

Lee from Gogglebox has been with his boyfriend Steve for years. Picture: Instagram

What do we know about Lee from Gogglebox's boyfriend Steve? Find out everything...

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have been making us laugh on Gogglebox since the fourth series of the show back in 2014.

But while we know that the caravan besties have been friends for decades, we rarely hear about their personal lives.

In fact, Gogglebox viewers were shocked by a rare appearance of Lee's partner, Steven during a recent episode.

One wrote on Twitter: "Anyone else wondering who Steven is and why’s he in @leegogglebox other room? Why have we not seen or heard him before? #Gogglebox."

A second said: "Biggest plot twist of the year... who the hell is Steven #Gogglebox " and "Get Steven on camera....intrigued by this enigma! #Gogglebox."

So, who is Lee’s boyfriend Steven and how long have they been together?

Lee has been with partner Steve Mail for 26 years, with a recent throwback photos revealing what the pair looked like when they met.

His Twitter bio reads: “Better Half of Lee #Gogglebox. Live life to the full. Love my BF, Music, travel our forever home in the sun and my life here in Northern Cyprus.”

Steve lives in Cyprus and was separated from Lee for six months during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

The pair finally reunited in August when Lee jetted to Cyprus to spend a few weeks in the sun.

But they had to say goodbye again when Lee returned to the UK to film new episodes of Gogglebox.

Steve wrote on his social media at the time: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley safe journey back to Blighty.

"Love you to the moon and back #vounikinghotelandrestaurant #cyprus2020 #gogglebox #series16."

In October, Steve moved back in with Lee for a while.

Sharing a snap of himself alongside Gogglebox’s Lee and Jenny, Steve wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull but Very happy to be Reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny".

