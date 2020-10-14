Gogglebox’s Lee Riley shares sweet reunion with boyfriend Steve after quarantining in caravan with Jenny

By Naomi Bartram

Gogglebox star Lee has reunited with his partner Steve in his caravan this week.

Lee Riley from Gogglebox has shared an adorable photo with his partner Steve after they were forced to spend a month apart.

The TV star has been living in his caravan with best mate and co-star Jenny Newby for the last month so they can continue to film Gogglebox.

But now 51-year-old Lee has been reunited with Steve Mail who has flown back from his home in Cyprus to be with his other half.

In the snap, Steve can be seen with Jenny and Lee on either side of him as he beams at the camera.

He wrote alongside it: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull but Very happy to be Reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny".

And fans of the show have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Love the pic u make me laugh. Xxx”

Others encouraged Lee to bring his partner onto Gogglebox as well, as one said: “Ahhhh man you should have him on with you and Jenny on next time 😀😀”

“Let's have all three of you on Gogglebox 🙏,” said another.

Steve lives in Cyprus and was already separated from Lee for six months during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenny and Lee star together on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

The pair finally reunited in August when Lee jetted to Cyprus to spend a few weeks in the sun.

But they had to say goodbye again when Lee returned to the UK to film new episodes of Gogglebox.

The couple of 26 years had a sweet dinner, with Steve writing on social media: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley safe journey back to Blighty.

"Love you to the moon and back #vounikinghotelandrestaurant #cyprus2020 #gogglebox #series16."

Jenny and Lee have been best friends for more than two decades and while they don't usually live together, they have been isolating in Lee's caravan during the pandemic so they can continue filming.

They became friends when Jenny was the landlady of a pub called The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and often go on holiday together, with Lee previously describing Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

