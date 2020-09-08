Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

Lee and Jenny shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the caravan. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Gogglebox fans were delighted to see that Lee and Jenny have returned to the caravan to film.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their caravan, confirming that they have resumed filming for Gogglebox.

The pair, who have been best friends for more than two decades, shared a photo of their filming equipment alongside the caption: "Gogglebox Series 16 take1".

Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the snap, with one writing: "Yay 😍😍 when is it back on? Love you guys so much xxx".

Another added: "I’m so happy, love the two of you!! You both keep the nation happy !!".

Lee and Jenny met when Jenny worked as a landlady at a pub called The Crown Inn in East Riding, where Lee was a regular.

They have become firm favourites on the Channel 4 show, which they have always filmed from Lee's Hull caravan.

During the last series, fans were shocked to learn that the caravan didn't belong to Jenny after Lee told her: "Just think Lee, what you going to do when I go home? I'll miss you when I go home. Have you bought me a leaving present?"

Lee then told her: "Yeah. A f****** suitcase."

One confused fan wrote: "I always assumed it was Jenny’s caravan !! Only taken me 15 series’s to realise it’s Lee's !! FGS 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂😂😂."

Another added: "Madness. I thought that was Jenny’s caravan after about 20 series of watching. Madness."

