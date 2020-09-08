Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan
8 September 2020, 08:02 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 08:03
Gogglebox fans were delighted to see that Lee and Jenny have returned to the caravan to film.
Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their caravan, confirming that they have resumed filming for Gogglebox.
The pair, who have been best friends for more than two decades, shared a photo of their filming equipment alongside the caption: "Gogglebox Series 16 take1".
Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the snap, with one writing: "Yay 😍😍 when is it back on? Love you guys so much xxx".
Another added: "I’m so happy, love the two of you!! You both keep the nation happy !!".
Lee and Jenny met when Jenny worked as a landlady at a pub called The Crown Inn in East Riding, where Lee was a regular.
They have become firm favourites on the Channel 4 show, which they have always filmed from Lee's Hull caravan.
During the last series, fans were shocked to learn that the caravan didn't belong to Jenny after Lee told her: "Just think Lee, what you going to do when I go home? I'll miss you when I go home. Have you bought me a leaving present?"
Lee then told her: "Yeah. A f****** suitcase."
One confused fan wrote: "I always assumed it was Jenny’s caravan !! Only taken me 15 series’s to realise it’s Lee's !! FGS 🤦🏻♀️😂😂😂😂."
Another added: "Madness. I thought that was Jenny’s caravan after about 20 series of watching. Madness."
