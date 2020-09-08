Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

8 September 2020, 08:02 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 08:03

Lee and Jenny shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the caravan
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Gogglebox fans were delighted to see that Lee and Jenny have returned to the caravan to film.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their caravan, confirming that they have resumed filming for Gogglebox.

The pair, who have been best friends for more than two decades, shared a photo of their filming equipment alongside the caption: "Gogglebox Series 16 take1".

Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the snap, with one writing: "Yay 😍😍 when is it back on? Love you guys so much xxx".

Gogglebox Series 16 take 🎬1 👏👏

Another added: "I’m so happy, love the two of you!! You both keep the nation happy !!".

Lee and Jenny met when Jenny worked as a landlady at a pub called The Crown Inn in East Riding, where Lee was a regular.

Crazy filming tonight #gogglebox

They have become firm favourites on the Channel 4 show, which they have always filmed from Lee's Hull caravan.

During the last series, fans were shocked to learn that the caravan didn't belong to Jenny after Lee told her: "Just think Lee, what you going to do when I go home? I'll miss you when I go home. Have you bought me a leaving present?"

Lee then told her: "Yeah. A f****** suitcase."

One confused fan wrote: "I always assumed it was Jenny’s caravan !! Only taken me 15 series’s to realise it’s Lee's !! FGS 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂😂😂."

Another added: "Madness. I thought that was Jenny’s caravan after about 20 series of watching. Madness."

