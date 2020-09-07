Where is Love Island USA 2020 filmed? Luxury villa location revealed

Where is Love Island USA filmed? Picture: ITV2

Where is the Love Island USA villa location? Here's what you need to know...

The UK version of Love Island was put on hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, as well as the Australian version of the show airing earlier this summer, now the USA’s offering will be showing on ITV2.

But where is the new series of Love Island USA filmed and what is the location in Las Vegas? Here’s what we know…

Where is Love Island USA 2020 filmed?

Due to concerns with COVID-19, Love Island USA season 2 is being filmed at a boutique hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada called The Cromwell.

A little different from the Fiji villa the show was shot in last year, but we’re sure it will still be packed full of drama and dumpings.

Love Island USA series one was filmed in Fiji so that the villa could resemble the scenery in the original UK series.

ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: “Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.”

The show was able to go ahead because contestants have been living together in a ‘bubble’ to allow them to film during the pandemic.

Stars will isolate with their fellow castmates at the top of the Las Vegas hotel for the show’s duration.

Love Island USA is starting this month. Picture: ITV

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will both be back from season one, while one lucky couple is set to win a $50,000 cash prize.

Among the girls are promoter Kaitlynn Anderson, billing coordinator Justine Ndiba, model Moira Tumas and legal secretary Cely Vazquez.

Meanwhile, sales manager Carrington Rodriguez, student Johnny Middlebrooks and personal trainer Tre Fortethe are in the male line-up.

Love Island USA will begin on ITV2 on September 7 at 9pm. In the US, it began on August 24 on CBS and CBS All Access.