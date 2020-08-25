Love Island USA to air on ITV next month - meet the cast of the new series

25 August 2020, 15:00

Love Island USA airs on ITV2 next week
Love Island USA airs on ITV2 next week. Picture: ITV

Love Island USA was filmed in a 'Covid-secure' location in Las Vegas - here's your need-to-know on start date, line-up and cast.

The UK version of Love Island was cancelled for the first time this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: The Powerpuff Girls to return as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' in live-action series remake

But fans of the ITV2 show will be delighted to know that the USA version will air on the channel next month, with a brand-new set of singles competing to win the $50k prize.

The series is set in a 'Covid-secure' hotel in Las Vegas, with contestants being kept in a safe 'bubble' inside a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

It will once again be hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman.

Here's your need-to-know on the series.

Read more: Well-off family have viewers in tears after they pay off family's debt on Rich House Poor House

When does Love Island USA start on ITV2 in the UK?

The first episode will air at 9pm on 7 September on ITV2.

Speaking about the series, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: "We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year.

"Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.

"Certainly the ‘villa’ is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing. We believe Love Island fans will embrace this Sin City twist, my bet is the series will be another big hit."

The US version of the show is usually filmed in a villa in Fiji, but has relocated this year because of travel restrictions.

Who is in the Love Island USA cast?

The line-up is as follows:

Cely Vazquez, 24

Cely Vazquez
Cely Vazquez. Picture: Getty

Justine Ndiba, 27

Justine Ndiba
Justine Ndiba. Picture: Getty

Moira Tumas, 28

Moira Tumas
Moira Tumas. Picture: Getty

Kaitlynn Anderson, 27

Kaitlynn Anderson
Kaitlynn Anderson. Picture: Getty

Mackenzie Dipman, 24

Mackenzie Dipman
Mackenzie Dipman. Picture: Getty

Tre Forte, 25

Tre Forte
Tre Forte. Picture: Getty

Carrington Rodriguez, 22

Carrington Rodriguez
Carrington Rodriguez. Picture: Getty

Jeremiah White, 22

Jeremiah White
Jeremiah White. Picture: Getty

James McCool, 27

James McCool
James McCool. Picture: Getty

Connor Trott, 23

Connor Trott
Connor Trott. Picture: Getty

Johnny Middlebrooks, 22

Johnny Middlebrooks
Johnny Middlebrooks. Picture: Getty

NOW READ:

Ashley Banjo shares first look at Britain's Got Talent as he steps in to replace Simon Cowell

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Powerpuff Girls will be returning in a live-action remake

The Powerpuff Girls to return as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' in live-action series remake
This Morning guest Liz Cole started a debate over face masks

This Morning guest claims children wearing face masks in schools ‘causes harm’

This Morning

Sheridan Smith's fiancé has opened up about the star

Sheridan Smith’s fiancé Jamie Horn praises star amid ‘devastating’ anxiety battle

Celebrities

The couple cried from happiness on the show

Well-off family have viewers in tears after they pay off family's debt on Rich House Poor House
Nick and Eva Speakman revealed some handy tips to beat spider phobias

This Morning experts Nick and Eva Speakman reveal tips for overcoming extreme spider phobia

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Sally Collier has stepped down from her role as chief of Ofqual

Ofqual exam boss quits following GCSE and A-level grade catastrophe

Lifestyle

Face coverings have been made compulsory in Scottish schools

Are face masks going to be compulsory in schools in the UK?

News

The head of the study wants caffeine advice for pregnant women 'radically revised'

Women should not drink any coffee or tea during pregnancy, new study claims

Lifestyle

The app allows users to connect with people older or younger than themselves

Man launches dating app that only lets you match with someone 20 years older or younger

Lifestyle

Storm Francis is heading across the UK

UK weather: When will Storm Francis hit your area as Met Office issues yellow warnings?

News

A school has been closed in Dundee after a coronavirus outbreak

UK school forced to shut by coronavirus outbreak as 22 teachers and pupils test positive

Lifestyle