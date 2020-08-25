Love Island USA to air on ITV next month - meet the cast of the new series

Love Island USA airs on ITV2 next week. Picture: ITV

Love Island USA was filmed in a 'Covid-secure' location in Las Vegas - here's your need-to-know on start date, line-up and cast.

The UK version of Love Island was cancelled for the first time this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: The Powerpuff Girls to return as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' in live-action series remake

But fans of the ITV2 show will be delighted to know that the USA version will air on the channel next month, with a brand-new set of singles competing to win the $50k prize.

The series is set in a 'Covid-secure' hotel in Las Vegas, with contestants being kept in a safe 'bubble' inside a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

It will once again be hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman.

Here's your need-to-know on the series.

Read more: Well-off family have viewers in tears after they pay off family's debt on Rich House Poor House

When does Love Island USA start on ITV2 in the UK?

The first episode will air at 9pm on 7 September on ITV2.

Speaking about the series, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: "We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year.

"Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.

"Certainly the ‘villa’ is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing. We believe Love Island fans will embrace this Sin City twist, my bet is the series will be another big hit."

The US version of the show is usually filmed in a villa in Fiji, but has relocated this year because of travel restrictions.

Who is in the Love Island USA cast?

The line-up is as follows:

Cely Vazquez, 24

Cely Vazquez. Picture: Getty

Justine Ndiba, 27

Justine Ndiba. Picture: Getty

Moira Tumas, 28

Moira Tumas. Picture: Getty

Kaitlynn Anderson, 27

Kaitlynn Anderson. Picture: Getty

Mackenzie Dipman, 24

Mackenzie Dipman. Picture: Getty

Tre Forte, 25

Tre Forte. Picture: Getty

Carrington Rodriguez, 22

Carrington Rodriguez. Picture: Getty

Jeremiah White, 22

Jeremiah White. Picture: Getty

James McCool, 27

James McCool. Picture: Getty

Connor Trott, 23

Connor Trott. Picture: Getty

Johnny Middlebrooks, 22

Johnny Middlebrooks. Picture: Getty

NOW READ:

Ashley Banjo shares first look at Britain's Got Talent as he steps in to replace Simon Cowell