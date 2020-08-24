Ashley Banjo shares first look at Britain's Got Talent as he steps in to replace Simon Cowell

Ashley Banjo will step in for Simon Cowell on BGT. Picture: REX/Instagram

Ashley Banjo has confirmed that he'll stand in for Simon Cowell on BGT while he recovers from his injury.

Ashley Banjo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Britain's Got Talent semi finals, confirming that he'll be stepping in as the fourth judge.

In the snap, the Diversity star, 31, who won the ITV talent show with his group in 2009, posed with his five-month-old son Micah while sat at the judges table.

Read more: Gemma Collins' rumoured new boyfriend denies romance after 'fake story'

He captioned it: "Funny what can change in a year - Let alone in a lifetime... @simoncowell get well soon boss man, I’ve got you until then 🙏🏽 From contestant to judge... The journey continues 🙌🏽 #bgt #wearediversity".

Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the news, with one writing: "From stage to the judges chair, you’ve come full circle in the BGT journey".

Another added: "dreams turn into reality when you work hard, so proud of you ash❤️".

A third wrote: "CONGRATS!! I CANT WAIT you’re going to be the best judge 😅😅".

Simon broke his back after a bike accident earlier this year, and he is still recovering from his injuries in Los Angeles.

Read more: I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up: Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler 'in talks' for ITV show

Ashley will join Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Picture: REX

Although he is recovering well, he is said to be sitting out on the rest of this BGT series.

A source told the Mirror: "Everything is fixed, he just needs healing time. Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan and he has agreed to put his health first."

Simon told The Sun on Sunday of his replacement: “Ashley will be a fantastic addition to the panel. He knows the power of the show and the responsibility of it.

Simon Cowell broke his back in a bike accident earlier this year. Picture: PA

"I couldn’t think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders. I hate that stupid bike."

And Ashley himself added: "Walking on that stage as a 20-year-old street dancer from East London and now I am walking out there and stepping in for the big man.

"It feels really nice, almost poetic."

The BGT semi-finals were due to be filmed in May, but were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is set to be filmed without an audience over the coming weeks.

NOW READ:

EastEnders’ Alex Ferns looks unrecognisable from Trevor Morgan in new Batman trailer