EastEnders’ Alex Ferns looks unrecognisable from Trevor Morgan in new Batman trailer

Alex Ferns has swapped EastEnders for Hollywood in his new role in The Batman.

EastEnders fans will recognise Alex Ferns as the evil villain Trevor Morgan, but now the actor has bagged a role in the new Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson.

The 51-year-old played abusive Trevor in the BBC soap from 2000 to 2002, where he made wife Little Mo’s life hell.

He eventually got his comeuppance when he was killed in an explosion on Halloween after trying to set Mo’s house on fire.

But swapping Albert Square for Hollywood, Alex looks totally different from his soap days and has transformed into the leader of the Gotham City Police Department.

Trevor from EastEnders is now in The Batman. Picture: BBC

In the new trailer for Batman, which was released over the weekend, Alex can be seen with grey hair, glasses and a huge beard as commissioner Pete Savage.

And TV fans can’t believe the transformation, as one joked on Twitter: “So it looks as though THE BATMAN will face off against his deadliest adversary yet...TREVOR FROM EASTENDERS.”

“What is Trevor from #Eastenders doing in The Batman?,” asked another.

While a third added: “I'm like a proud mother seeing people from EastEnders making it to the big screen. Trevor is in the new Batman.”

Following his iconic role in EastEnders, Alex went on to star in the HBO 2019 miniseries Chernobyl as the leader of Tula coal miners Andrei Glukhov.

For this role, he received a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in a Television.

Elsewhere in the new Batman clip, Robert Pattinson, 34, can be seen taking over the role of The Batman from Ben Affleck, while Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman.

Colin Farrell is also playing Oswald Cobblepot, while Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler.

The movie is only part completed after the coronavirus pandemic, with filming set to resume next month.

This means fans will have to wait until 2021 to see it on the big screen.

