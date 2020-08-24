EastEnders’ Alex Ferns looks unrecognisable from Trevor Morgan in new Batman trailer

24 August 2020, 08:50 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 08:51

Alex Ferns has swapped EastEnders for Hollywood in his new role in The Batman.

EastEnders fans will recognise Alex Ferns as the evil villain Trevor Morgan, but now the actor has bagged a role in the new Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson.

The 51-year-old played abusive Trevor in the BBC soap from 2000 to 2002, where he made wife Little Mo’s life hell.

He eventually got his comeuppance when he was killed in an explosion on Halloween after trying to set Mo’s house on fire.

But swapping Albert Square for Hollywood, Alex looks totally different from his soap days and has transformed into the leader of the Gotham City Police Department.

Trevor from EastEnders is now in The Batman
Trevor from EastEnders is now in The Batman. Picture: BBC

In the new trailer for Batman, which was released over the weekend, Alex can be seen with grey hair, glasses and a huge beard as commissioner Pete Savage.

Read More: EastEnders casts Mica Paris in new role as 'formidable' Ellie Nixon

And TV fans can’t believe the transformation, as one joked on Twitter: “So it looks as though THE BATMAN will face off against his deadliest adversary yet...TREVOR FROM EASTENDERS.”

“What is Trevor from #Eastenders doing in The Batman?,” asked another.

While a third added: “I'm like a proud mother seeing people from EastEnders making it to the big screen. Trevor is in the new Batman.”

Following his iconic role in EastEnders, Alex went on to star in the HBO 2019 miniseries Chernobyl as the leader of Tula coal miners Andrei Glukhov.

For this role, he received a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in a Television.

Elsewhere in the new Batman clip, Robert Pattinson, 34, can be seen taking over the role of The Batman from Ben Affleck, while Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman.

Colin Farrell is also playing Oswald Cobblepot, while Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler.

The movie is only part completed after the coronavirus pandemic, with filming set to resume next month.

This means fans will have to wait until 2021 to see it on the big screen.

Now Read: EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt sparks Strictly rumours as he takes ‘extended break’ from soap

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Mica Paris has been cast in EastEnders

EastEnders casts Mica Paris in new role as 'formidable' Ellie Nixon
Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt sparks Strictly rumours as he takes ‘extended break’ from soap
EastEnders' return date has been revealed

When is EastEnders coming back? Return date finally revealed

EastEnders is back on our screens in September

EastEnders teases Stacey Fowler’s dramatic return as bosses confirm comeback date
Dean Wicks left EastEnders in 2016

What happened to Dean Wicks in EastEnders?

Trending on Heart

Aldi customers have revealed how they slow down the supermarket queue

Mum shares simple hack to slow down speedy Aldi checkout staff if you can't keep up

Lifestyle

Three more countries could be added to the UK quarantine list

European holiday hotspots close to being added to UK quarantine list as coronavirus cases rise

News

Gemma Collins has denied her rumoured new romance

Gemma Collins' rumoured new boyfriend denies romance after 'fake story'

Celebrities

The coin is worth an impressive amount

Newly-discovered rare Shakespeare £2 error coin sells for impressive £230 on eBay

Lifestyle

The new park look immense!

Universal Studios' new Jurassic World theme park set to open soon

Travel

The star made a generous contribution to the 18-year-old's GoFundMe

Taylor Swift donates £23k to A-Level student who can't afford university

Celebrities