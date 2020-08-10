How did Simon Cowell break his back, what happened on the electric bike and has he had surgery?

Simon Cowell has undergone surgery after breaking his back. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How did Simon Cowell break his back during an electric bike accident, has he had surgery and what has he said about the injury?

Simon Cowell, 60, broke his back this weekend after falling off an electric bike.

The music mogul has since updated fans after undergoing over five hours of surgery.

It has been reported the star, who was with his son Eric and Lauren Silverman's son Adam at the time of the accident, missed his spine by one centimetre and could have been left paralysed.

Here's everything we know so far:

How did Simon Cowell break his back?

Simon Cowell broke his back after falling from an electric bike in LA.

It has been reported the X Factor creator was with his son, Eric, and his partner's son, Adam, at the time.

The injury Simon sustained is said to have missed his spinal cord by a centimetre, with a source saying he could have been looking at "a life in a wheelchair".

Simon Cowell fell from an electric bike. Picture: Getty

What operation did Simon Cowell have?

After being rushed to hospital, Simon underwent over five hours of surgery on his back.

According to The Sun, he had screws and a metal rod inserted into his back to stabilise his spine.

A source told the publication that it will be "several weeks" until they know "how serious the lasting effects could be".

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

What has Simon Cowell said about his accident?

Simon took to Twitter on Monday from his hospital bed where he confirmed to fans he had broken his back.

He wrote: "Some good advice...If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He added: "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."

