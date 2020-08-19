I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up: Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler 'in talks' for ITV show

19 August 2020, 13:54

Kieran Hayler could be joining this year's line-up of celebrities on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler has revealed that he's in talks to go on I'm A Celebrity this year, saying that it would be 'really cool' to go on the ITV show.

Kieran, 33, who shares kids Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with Katie, confirmed that his managers have been chatting to producers.

He told new! magazine: "I'd love to go on 'I'm A Celeb'. I think there have been talks, but I don't know for sure. I'd love to do it because I'm into the outdoors anyway so for me it would be really cool."

Kieran added: "I think it's just the eating stuff I'd be a bit rubbish at - and it's closer to home now I've heard."

Kieran and Katie share two kids together
Kieran and Katie share two kids together. Picture: PA

I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK for the first time this year, due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was recently announced that the celebs will be headed to 'haunted' Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The castle ruins, which are 200 years old, are said to be 'haunted' by previous owner Countess of Dundonald.

A source told The Sun: "Producers are chuffed with the new location — they’re excited for a change in scenery this year.

I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK this year
I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK this year. Picture: ITV

"Obviously upping sticks and moving to a completely new location was a tough decision, but they feel confident it’s the right one.

"The Bushtucker trial crew, who work tirelessly all year round, have been working overtime to come up with some terrifying new trials and challenges.

"It’s a brilliant move for viewers as celebs will have no idea what to expect. It’s going to be compelling viewing."

