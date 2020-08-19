Coronation Street’s Bill Roach updates viewers on when older cast members can return

Ken Barlow actor Bill Roache has revealed when he hopes to return to Coronation Street.

Coronation Street veteran William Roache has revealed when older cast members could return to filming.

While production on the ITV soap got back up and running again in June, actors over 70 were told to stay at home to protect them from coronavirus.

But 88-year-old Bill - who has played Ken Barlow for 60 years - has now said he could return to Weatherfield as early as next month.

William Roache has revealed when he could be back on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the actor told hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray: “The over-70s haven’t been called yet. I’ve been told I might be called after August.

“I hope so. We’re ready and willing, but not yet, not yet.”

Legendary stars of the soap including Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner), David Neilson (Roy Cropper) and Sue Nichols (Audrey Roberts) have all been told to stay at home for the time being as they are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

But viewers can expect to see them in the near future, with Bill teasing what is to come over the next few months.

“The writers are told to be inventive so I’m hoping they come up with something,” he continued.

“I would like to get back, I have been speaking to my colleagues and those who are working say there’s a wonderful camaraderie.

“Although they are doing distancing there’s a great feel at work, so I’m quite looking forward to that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bill also revealed he’s been able to spend some quality time with his children during lockdown.

He said: “I’ve been very fortunate, I understand it has been very difficult for many people, but I have my two children, Will and Verity, with me.

Barbara Knox has also had to stop filming Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

“[They] are normally in London, so we’ve been living together and getting on very well.”

Corrie bosses currently have some very strict new measures in place since beginning filming again in June, including one way systems and two metre distancing.

The soap was lucky enough to stay on air during the entire lockdown, while fellow soaps EastEnders and Hollyoaks ran out of episodes.

