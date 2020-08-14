What happened to Maxine and Ashley Peacock from Coronation Street?

Ashley Peacock and his wife Maxine were both killed in Coronation Street. Picture: PA Images/ITV

What happened to Ashley Peacock and where is actor Steven Arnold now?

Ashley Peacock became a much loved Coronation Street character after his first appearance in 1995.

Played by Steven Arnold, the butcher was tragically killed off in 2010, but what happened to him and what happened to his first wife Maxine?

Here’s what you need to know…

What happened to Ashley Peacock on Coronation Street?

Ashley Peacock was killed off in the soap's dramatic tram crash story line to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2010.

Ashley Peacock was killed in the Coronation Street tram crash. Picture: ITV

During the live episode, Ashley went to Peter Barlow's stag night at The Joinery Bar.

But just as he was saying goodbye to Peter, an explosion severed the overhead railway line and derailed a tram.

Ashley was then trapped in the office with Peter and bar manager Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

After helping to free Peter from under debris, they managed to carry him to a hole in the wall where firefighters were calling out to them.

But after Nick and Peter got out to safety, the roof collapsed and Ashley was crushed to death.

Actor Steven has since gone on to have a successful career in theatre and starred in numerous stage productions including Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, where he played Bottom, and a theatre version of classic TV show Darling Buds of May.

He also featured in 2015's Womble alongside Johnny Vegas.

What happened to Claire Peacock?

Ashley left behind his wife Claire and their two boys Joshua and Freddie, but they left Weatherfield less than a year later.

In 2011, Claire (Julia Haworth) battered Tracy Barlow after she’d had enough of her bullying.

The police were after her so she was forced to escape to France with her children.

Becky McDonald and Graeme Proctor organised Claire’s escape, complete with false passports, before Steve McDonald and Tina McIntyre created a diversion to fool the CID officers.

Ashley Peacock and his second wife Claire were played by Steven Arnold and Julia Haworth. Picture: PA Images

What happened to Maxine Peacock on Coronation Street?

Maxine (Tracy Shaw) first appeared in Coronation Street in 1995 and worked as a hairdresser at the salon.

She married Ashley in 1999 but cheated on him with GP Matt Ramsden (Stephen Beckett) and became pregnant.

Ashley found out but said he’d raise son Joshua as his own.

Richard was a financial advisor who married Gail Platt (Helen Worth) in 2002.

Ashley and Maxine Peacock got married on Coronation Street in 1999. Picture: PA Images

Sadly, Maxine was killed by murderer Richard Hillman in 2003.

He was trying to kill Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire) while she was babysitting Ashley and Maxine's son Joshua at their home.

Maxine then returned home and walked on him about to murder Emily so he brutally killed her with a crowbar.

Actress Tracy Shaw has since appeared in both Doctors and Casualty, but she took a step back from the limelight to concentrate on taking care of her kids.

