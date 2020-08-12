Who is Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon? Husband, career and net worth revealed

Samia Longchambon has been on Coronation Street since 2000. Picture: Instagram

Who is Samia Longchambon married to and how long has she been playing Maria Connor on Coronation Street?

Samia Longchambon has become a household name thanks to her role as Maria Connor on Coronation Street.

The actress has since gone on to appear on Dancing on Ice and even ended up marrying her former skating partner.

But who is Samia Longchambon, who is she married to and what does she earn on Corrie? Here’s what we know...

How old is Samia Longchambon?

Born Samia Ghadie, the actress is 38-years-old and was born in Eccles, Greater Manchester.

She lost her dad Joseph to cancer over ten years ago, while her mum Patsy is an English.

Samia first appeared as an extra in Coronation Street at the age of eight, but she became a regular on the show in 2000.

The star beat both Suzanne Shaw and Kimberley Walsh to get the role of Maria Sutherland, and she has since been part of some of the show’s biggest storylines.

What else has Samia Longchambon been in?

Samia previously appeared in a TV series Cracker and also starred in Children's Ward, Heartbeat, Doctors, There's Only One Jimmy Grimble and the children's series Life Force.

In January 2013, Samia starred in the eighth series of Dancing on Ice, partnered with French professional ice skater Sylvain Longchambon.

She was eliminated in week eight.

Who is Samia Longchambon married to?

Samia met her husband Sylvian Longchambon in 2013 when they were partnered together on Dancing On Ice.

They married three years later in Delamere Manor in Cheshire, which is the former home of Take That star Gary Barlow.

Samia Longchambon and her family. Picture: Instagram

Samia was walked down the aisle by her daughter Freya, and she told OK Magazine at the time: “I didn’t want her to give me away, because she’s never going to have to give me away in her life, so she walked me down the aisle as Sylvain is getting Freya as well.”

Samia shares daughter Freya with ex-husband Matt Smith and is also mum to son Yves whom she welcomed in 2015 with Sylvain.

What is Samia Longchambon’s net worth?

Not much is know about Samia’s net worth, but she is said to have anything between £795k and £3.8million.

