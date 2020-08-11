Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd defends new Todd Grimshaw recasting

Jack P Shepherd has defended the new Todd Grimshaw actor. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Coronation Street favourite Jack P Shepherd has hit back at criticism over new Todd Grimshaw actor Gareth Pierce.

Gareth Pierce will be making his Coronation Street debut as Todd Grimshaw later this year.

The actor is replacing former soap star Bruno Langley who was sacked three years ago after being convicted of sexual assault.

But as Corrie revealed the new star who would be taking on the role, some viewers argued that he looked nothing like Bruno.

After the ITV soap shared an Instagram post announcing Gareth’s new role on Monday, one fan replied: “Coronation Street never even try to hire their recasts to look anything like the original actor. Can’t see this working.”

But David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd was quick to defend the recasting, arguing that the soap has picked the right person for the job.

He responded: "In my experience, that never works, you end up casting someone with same colour hair/eyes same teeth etc over acting capability, and the best actor/actress for the role misses out."

David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd has defended Corrie. Picture: ITV

The fan then agreed that he ‘shouldn’t pre judge as the actor hasn’t been on screen yet,’ adding: “Let’s hope he makes the role his own. I wish the actor luck. 👍🏻❤️”

Gareth will be seen in Weatherfield this autumn, with the actor saying: "I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines.

"It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times."

Corrie fans last saw Todd when he was written out of the show in 2017, having gone on the run after assaulting a police officer.

The soap has already hinted at Todd’s return, but next week a letter is set to arrive from the character asking for money.

With his mum Eileen in Thailand visiting her other son Jason, the letter is opened by Mary and Sean who then tell Todd’s former partner Vicar Billy Mayhew.

