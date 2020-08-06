Coronation Street's Sonia Ibrahim announces pregnancy three years after quitting soap as Mel Maguire

Coronation Street star Sonia Ibrahim is pregnant. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Congratulations are in order for Corrie's Sonia Ibrahim who is expecting her first child.

Former Coronation Street star Sonia Ibrahim has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

The actress was last seen in Weatherfield in 2017, after joining as Mel Maguire a year before.

And now she is expecting a baby girl with her husband Aaron Machin, sharing the sweet news with her Instagram followers.

She posted a string of photos of herself and Aaron posing with a baby scan and holding a pink balloon while dressed in matching outfits.

One sees Sonia cradling her stomach, while the couple stick their tongues out in another.

Alongside it, the 30-year-old wrote: "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a BABY in a baby carriage.

"I am absolutely over the moon. I feel unbelievably blessed to announce that myself and my amazing husband are expecting a beautiful little baby GIRL."

She added: "I can promise one thing, above anything else, that I am going to Love, Adore and Cherish my Little Princess more than anything in this world."

Sonia added the hashtag ‘#15weekspregnant’, letting her followers know she is due on January 17.

And fans couldn’t wait to congratulate her, as one wrote:“Awhhhh congratulations!! 🙌💖January girls are the best! xx.”

”Wonderful news 💕congratulations 💕” said another, while a third added: “Congratulations you beautiful lady, you're going to make the most amazing mummy 💗💗💗”

Corrie viewers will know Sonia for playing Mel Maguire, who kidnapped Bethany Platt to try and stop her from testifying against groomer Nathan Curtis.

After announcing her exit from the soap, Sona told The Sun: "It's been an amazing time, it's been great to work here.

"The opportunity I've had is amazing and it's just a massive family and everyone's so welcoming and it's so nice to work with such great people."

