Who is in the cast of Tina and Bobby? And where have you seen them before?

See the full cast list from Tina and Bobby including Michelle Keegan, Lorne Macfadyen and Patsy Kensit.

Tina and Bobby will be returning to our TV screens this week, almost three years after it first aired.

The ITV drama is based on the real-life story of Tina and Bobby Moore, inspired by Tina's own memoirs.

So, as we rewatch the three-part series on ITV, find out who is in the star-studded cast, and where you have seen them before…

The full cast list of Tina and Bobby

Michelle Keegan as Tina Moore

Michelle Keegan plays Tina Moore in Tina and Bobby. Picture: ITV

Played by Michelle Keegan, Tina Dean found herself thrown into the spotlight when she started dating footballer Bobby Moore.

The series is based on her memoirs which are called ‘Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best.’

Michelle is probably best known for her role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street.

She also played Georgie Lane in BBC’s Our Girl for four series, as well as Erin in Sky’s Brassic.

Lorne Macfadyen as Bobby Moore

Lorne Macfadyen plays legendary footballer Bobby Moore, who led England to victory in the 1966 World Cup.

30-year-old Lorne MacFadyen played Angus Tulloch in ITV detective drama, Shetland on BBC One.

He was also part of the ensemble cast in the 1950s set series of crime drama Grantchester on ITV in 2016.

Patsy Kensit as Betty

Tina’s mother is played by Patsy Kensit.

Patsy has long career in acting and is known for her roles in Emmerdale and Holby City.

She has also appeared in films including Lethal Weapon 2 and Absolute Beginners and was married to former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

Clare Burt as Doss Moore

Clare Burt plays Doss Moore in Tina and Bobby. Picture: PA Images

Actress Clare Burt has the role of Bobby’s kind and supportive mother.

Before Tina and Bobby, she appeared in The Bill as well as Holby City and The Salisbury Poisonings earlier this year.

She was also married to Larry Lamb from 1996 until 2016 and the pair have two daughters together.

Neal Barry as Big Bob

Playing Bobby’s father Big Bob, Neal Barry was previously in Him & Her and Footballers Wives.

Louis Hilyer as Ron Greenwood

Former manager of West Ham United Ron Greenwood is played by actor Louis Hilyer.

Downton Abbey fans will recognise him for his role as Inspector Vyner in 2010.

Who else is in Tina and Bobby?

Jessica Madsen is starring as Tina’s cousin after her roles in Holby City and Mr Selfridge, while William Troughton is footballer Geoff Hurst.

