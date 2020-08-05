Tina and Bobby Moore: The true love story behind Michelle Keegan's ITV drama

The true story behind Tina and Bobby Moore's romance. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Who is Tina Moore? How long was she married to Bobby? And when did Bobby Moore die? Find out the real story...

ITV drama Tina and Bobby is back on our screens on Wednesday evening, almost three years after it first aired.

The three-part series tells the story of Bobby Moore and his wife Tina’s relationship throughout the years, based on Tina’s very own memoirs.

But what is the true story behind Tina and Bobby Moore and what actually happened to the couple? Here’s what you need to know…

When did Tina and Bobby meet?

Tina was 15-years-old when she met 17-year-old Bobby at the Ilford Palais nightclub in Essex in 1957.

Tina and Bobby Moore were married for more than 20 years. Picture: Getty Images

In an interview with the Radio Times, Tina revealed it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, admitting: “He wasn’t quite handsome, but he was good-looking, and charm personified.”

According to Tina’s book, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, she stood the West Ham player up at first, but decided to give him another chance after she was encouraged by her mum to invite him round for tea.

When did Tina and Bobby get married and why did they divorce?

Tina and Bobby married in 1962 and moved in together in a house in Gants Hill, east London.

Bobby and Tina Moore had two children together. Picture: Getty Images

They later moved to a bigger house in Chigwell, Essex and had two children – son Dean and daughter Roberta.

The pair separated in 1984, and divorced two years later in 1986, after Bobby's affair with British Airways flight attendant Stephanie Parlane.

Bobby married Stephanie in 1991, while Tina recently told The Telegraph that she regretted not being able to hold onto her marriage.

She said: "I never stopped being in love with Bobby."

Tina and Bobby Moore met in 1957. Picture: PA Images

Following her divorce, Tina met Steve Duggan and they've been together ever since. The 75-year-old helped with the script for Tina and Bobby and even met with Michelle Keegan to help her get into character.

Their son Dean died in 2011 aged just 43 as a result of complications around diabetes.

How did Bobby Moore die?

Bobby Moore beat testicular cancer in 1964 before his 1966 World Cup win.

In April 1991, he then underwent an emergency operation for suspected colon cancer. He sadly died of bowel and liver cancer in 1993.

