Tina and Bobby: How old is Tina Moore and where is she now?

Where is Tina Moore now and what happened to Bobby's wife? Find out everything...

Tina and Bobby is back on ITV almost three years after it first aired on ITV.

The three part series follows the story of West Ham football star Bobby Moore (Lorne MacFadyen) and his relationship with ex Tina (played by Michelle Keegan).

But as we sit down to watch the love story unfold, where in Tina Moore now? Here’s what we know...

Who is Tina Moore and how old is she?

Tina Moore is now 75-years-old. She met football legend Bobby Moore when she was just 15-years-old at Ilford's Palais nightclub.

Tina Moore met Bobby when she was 15-years-old. Picture: PA Images

At the time, Bobby Moore was 17 and playing for West Ham earning £8 per week.

Despite Tina standing Bobby up at their first date, she eventually gave in after seeing him walking down the road, and the pair got married four years later.

Following the wedding, the couple moved to a three-bedroom home in Gants Hill, Essex, before moving to Chigwell.

They went on to have daughter Roberta in 1965 and son Dean in 1968.

The couple separated after 25 years of marriage when it was revealed Bobby had an affair with Stephanie Parlane, who he later went on to marry in 1991.

Tina Moore and her daughter Roberta. Picture: PA Images

Bobby sadly passed away from bowel cancer just two years later in 1993 aged 51.

Their son Dean also died in 2011 aged just 43 as a result of complications to do with his diabetes.

Where is Tina Moore now?

Tina is now in a long term relationship with Irish bar owner Steve Duggan, after meeting him ten years ago.

She had a lot to do with the ITV series Tina and Bobby as it is based on her own book, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best.

She was a script consultant and even gave Michelle Keegan tips during filming.

