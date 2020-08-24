Gemma Collins' rumoured new boyfriend denies romance after 'fake story'

Gemma Collins has denied her rumoured new romance. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Collins was rumoured to be dating millionaire Nadir Gul.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Gemma Collins had found love with a new man following her split from James Argent.

But now her rumoured boyfriend Nadir Gul has denied any romance, saying he’s been in a relationship for ten years.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "Just woke up and seen all these crazy false stories.

"Gemma Collins and her family have been very loyal customers and friends of Shish meze and myself for many years.

Nadir Gul has denied any romance with Gemma Collins. Picture: Instagram

"But please show some respect as I am a family man and had a partner for over 10 year."

This comes after a source told The Sun that 39-year-old Gemma had found the man of her dreams in millionaire restaurant owner Nadir.

The insider said: "Gemma’s had a really tough time since her split with Arg but Nadir, who owns a pair of restaurants in Essex, has put a massive smile on her face.

"He has asked her out on a date and seems smitten with her. The GC has been telling people Nadir is her dream man and said she finds him drop-dead gorgeous.

"It’s still early days for them but her friends are just pleased to see her happy and smiling again."

But Gemma has also been quick to deny the rumours, sharing a string of emotional messages with her Instagram followers.

She penned: "I am so shocked and saddened that someone who is very close to me has sold UNTRUE stories for money to the paper !!!!!

"It's really sad when your good to everyone they sell out on you."

She added: "Sadly I do know who is was !!

Gemma Collins shared a photo of her mum crying. Picture: Instagram

"This person was a friend! Why and how can they sell out on you! For money is just sick"

The former TOWIE star also posted videos of her mum Joan crying her eyes out at a family party, saying she’s ‘really upset about seeing me upset’.

She added: "...this is what the effect is. It affects me and it affects my family. Seeing my mum upset upsets me."

Gemma later said: "The only person I'm in love with is myself."

