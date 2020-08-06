Gemma Collins reveals she suffered miscarriage in lockdown in heartbreaking interview

By Mared Parry

The reality TV veteran has previously spoken about a past miscarriage but unfortunately suffered another one in lockdown.

Gemma Collins has opened up about a traumatic miscarriage that she has very recently suffered during lockdown.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and personality appeared on Loose Women earlier today and revealed to the presenters that she'd had a very tough few months.

Gemma spoke about her polycystic ovaries diagnosis and how it's affected her weight, confidence and ability to have children, and that her recent health kick was a lot to do with wanting her own child.

Back in 2012, the star had her first miscarriage where she actually gave birth on the landing of her home.

But eight years on she is still having difficulties due to her PCOS.

Gemma told the Loose Women panel about the moment she showed her sister-in-law how much she was bleeding, as she she had thought it was a heavy period, but her breasts also felt heavier.

When she rang her doctor he told her to go straight to hospital.

Gemma explained: "It was really difficult for me in isolation, with my condition PCOS, it's not easy to fall pregnant, and I suffered a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period."

The star revealed that she was still "holding on to that dream" that she could conceive naturally.

"I pray every night that everything will work out for me, I've been very lucky with my career, but my personal life is heartbreaking, and having a miscarriage with someone that you love very much was very heartbreaking," she said.

Gemma, who recently split from long term partner James 'Arg' Argent, said she would swap her fame for motherhood if she could.

She added: "Behind the smiles there's been a lot of pain. Due to PCOS I just thought i was having an unusually heavy period, because when you are a sufferer of Polycistic Ovary Syndrome it is something that can happen quite a lot.

"I actually left it ten days but I can remember thinking the month before, 'Oh, my boobs seem really perky!'

"It's been no secret that recently I've found my boobs so heavy in my life, and I'm turning 40 this year, that I will not be taking them into the next decade with me.

"So I thought, oh maybe I won't have the operation, I've been working out, maybe they're lifting up a bit."

"And then ten three four days into a heavy period, realising this is not a usual period but thinking there has been a lot on lately, my body has been a bit stressed.

"It went on for ten days between nine-o'clock in the morning and midday, and I was getting through ten super sanitary.

"Not to be graphic but I had to show my sister in law, because I said, 'I don't think this is normal'.

"And I rang my doctor and he said go straight to the hospital.

"It was very sad but it did make me realise potentially there is hope for me for the future."

Gemma continued: “I went and saw a top specialist. I have had myself checked and he has actually told me – this is why I went on a massive weight loss journey this year.

"I’ve been doing it slowly, it’s not been a massive fast, rapid thing, I want it to stay off this time – he said to me, ‘You’ve got no cysts on your ovaries anymore, that’s cleared up. So, we’re winning.

"You do suffer from the syndrome so you do get the symptoms that go with it. But your cervix and everything is perfect for when you’re ready. However, you need to get your weight down, you need to get at least another two stone off.’

"And when it comes to it they might be able to give me something called Clomid which could potentially speed the process up. So hopefully George Clooney will be available around that time.”

Asked if she’d use a sperm bank she said: “My lovely gay besties have all put themselves up for the job. But yeah, there’s that option. You know I’ve got my nephews and I treat them like my own.



"I had to go down that route I will do it. I’ve got no qualms in that. I’m very open and honest. I will have a baby and I do want a baby. And also, every mother will know this,

"I want to feel motherhood… I’ve not had the physical experience of being a full time mum.

"I don’t want that robbed from me in my life, that would be a travesty.

“There’s so many good options out there, like adoption. Madonna’s done it, Angelina Jolie, The GC could be next. I do hold onto that dream that I will be able to conceive naturally and be the mum and give all the love I’ve got."

