Gemma Collins posts break-up text she sent to ex Arg after he branded her a 'hippo'

14 July 2020, 17:24

The pair have recently broken up
The pair have recently broken up. Picture: Instagram

The pair's on-off relationship has come to an explosive end after an argument turned nasty following suggestions of another woman.

Gemma Collins has posted a series of snaps which led to her ending things with ex-boyfriend James Argent.

The screenshots show the conversations the on-off couple had which led to their breakup, in which he appears to call Gemma, 39, a "fat f**k", a "hippo", and implies she looks like a pig.

Arg and Gemma in happier times
Arg and Gemma in happier times. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE star Gemma has had an on-off relationship with James, best known as Arg, 32, for years and things seemed sunny for the pair after Arg cited Gemma as one of his rocks during his ongoing battle with cocaine addiction.

The string of messages were posted on Gemma's Instagram account to her 1.9m followers, however they have since been deleted.

In the conversation it seems like James has treated another woman to dinner and Gemma is reasonably upset about this.

The messages began with Gemma saying: "What man pays for another woman!!!"

Gemma and Arg' conversations got nasty
Gemma and Arg' conversations got nasty. Picture: Instagram

Arg replied: "Insensitive," while Gemma continued: "And the woman that saved your life has to pay for herself!!!"

He then cruelly hit back saying: "You are supposed to be treating me you hippo."

Gemma cant then be seen telling Arg: "We're over".

As well as this, the star shred a screenshot of a past conversation where Arg sent Gemma a plane emoji in reply to a picture of flight details.

James lashes out
James lashes out. Picture: Instagram
Gemma is heartbroken and is taking time off social media
Gemma is heartbroken and is taking time off social media. Picture: Instagram

Gemma told him: "I'll take a mate, I'm not booking it. You said you would be a gentleman!"

A furious Arg shouted back: "YOU FAT F**K. IVE JUST LOST ANOTHER 2000."

Gemma then shared a screenshot of cruel pig emojis she'd been sent, although it was unclear if these were also from Arg.

Heartbroken Gemma spoke openly about she felt, writing over the pig emoji screenshots: "Hey guys as you can imagine I am absolutely heartbroken right now shocked totally in pain and can't be pretending I'm smiles all over the gram, I am so upset and devastated and hurt, I need some time off the gram to heal".

James and Gemma's representatives have both been approached for comment.

