The Powerpuff Girls to return as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' in live-action series remake

25 August 2020, 12:57

The Powerpuff Girls will be returning in a live-action remake. Picture: Cartoon Network
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Powerpuff Girls are back, but not in the way you expected.

The Powerpuff Girls are set to return to our screens as a new live-action series remake is currently on the cards.

However, instead of the adorable cartoon versions of Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles we knew and loved as kids, this live-action remake will see the famous trio struggling with their superpowers later in life.

According to Variety, the new live-action remake will see the girls as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' who 'resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting'.

READ MORE: Who is the cast of Netflix's Pinocchio remake and when is Guillermo del Toro's new film out?

Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles will return as 'disillusioned twentysomethings'. Picture: Cartoon Network

The Powerpuff Girls was originally a Cartoon Network series, which first aired in 1998, but is now being developed by The CW.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be writing the new series, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce the new project.

As far as cast goes, there's no news yet on who will be playing the famous three, but we're sure fans already have their theories.

The Powerpuff Girls was originally a Cartoon Network series which first aired in 1998. Picture: Cartoon Network

With the original series lasting six seasons and becoming very popular, it's no surprise it was developed into a film in 2002.

The Powerpuff Girls Movie was still animated, which means the new series will be the first time fans will see Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles as real-life people.

READ NOW: Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

