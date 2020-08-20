Who is the cast of Netflix's Pinocchio remake and when is Guillermo del Toro's new film out?

Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton and Gregory Mann are among the actors voicing characters in the Pinocchio remake. Picture: Disney/PA

By Alice Dear

Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton and Gregory Mann have all been confirmed for the new Pinocchio remake.

Guillermo del Toro is directing a new Pinocchio stop-motion film for Netflix, and the cast is star-studded to say the least.

This comes 80 years after the release of Disney's original Pinocchio, which today remains a kids classic.

This week, it was confirmed Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard would be joining the cast, as well as Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

Ewan McGregor will voice Cricket in the Netflix remake. Picture: Disney

Who is the cast of Pinocchio 2021?

The roles cast so far are:

Ewan McGregor as Cricket

Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

David Bradley as Geppetto

Other actors starring in the remake are Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Christopher Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Burn Gorman and Tim Nelson – however, their characters have not yet been announced.

Speaking of the cast, the director told Digital Spy: "We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat."

David Bradley has been confirmed as Geppetto. Picture: PA

When is the new Pinocchio film on Netflix?

While no date has been confirmed for the remake, it is currently scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

