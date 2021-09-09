Gogglebox star Lee's partner Steve delights fans with sweet message before they separate for filming

9 September 2021, 08:05 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 08:10

Lee will soon return to the UK to film the new series of Gogglebox
Lee will soon return to the UK to film the new series of Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Steve Mail/Channel 4

Lee Riley will soon start filming the new series of Gogglebox alongside Jenny Newby.

Lee Riley's partner Steve Mail has shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Gogglebox star on social media.

The couple, who have been together for 26 years, spent the summer at Steve's home in Cyprus together, and Lee will soon return to England to film the new series with friend Jenny Newby.

Taking to Instagram to mark Lee's 53rd birthday, Steve shared a photo of them by a pool alongside the caption: "A very happy 53rd birthday to my better half and my best friend in the world love you to the moon and back thank you for yet another amazing summer here in beautiful Cyprus.

"I will miss you so much as you prepare to head back to Blighty for the next instalment of Gogglebox when you will finally reunite with your sidekick the adorable Jenny Newby."

Lee and Steve have been together for 26 years
Lee and Steve have been together for 26 years. Picture: Instagram/Steve Mail

Fans and fellow Gogglebox stars rushed to comment their approval of the pic, with his co-star Ellie Warner writing: "Aww happy birthday Lee.

"Hope you have a fab day xxx".

Lee and Jenny film Gogglebox in Hull
Lee and Jenny film Gogglebox in Hull. Picture: Channel 4

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday Lee , hope you had a fantastic day. We will see you soon on Gogglebox. Glad you both had a great time in Cyprus."

Another added: "Look at your tans!! I’m so jealous".

Filming for the 18th series of Gogglebox will begin later this month, with Lee returning to join Jenny in their caravan in Hull.

