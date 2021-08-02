Gogglebox's Malone family heartbroken as beloved dog Izzey dies

The Malone's have shared some sad family news about their dog. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

The Malone family has shared the sad news that their Rottweiler Izzey has passed away.

Gogglebox family The Malones have had to say a heartbreaking goodbye to their dog Izzey this weekend.

Fans of the show will know dad Tom, mum Julie and their sons Tom Jr and Shaun are always joined by their beloved Rottweilers on the sofa.

But on Saturday night, the family revealed that Izzey had passed away with a tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of dad Tom with their pooch, they wrote: "Our beautiful girl Izzey ,RIP xx.

"We are going to miss you and your gentle ways so very much.”

They added: "Thank you for looking after the Grandkids x"

Youngest son Shaun also shared a sweet message, writing: "It was time to say goodbye to our girl Izzy today the perfect example of a family dog."

Tom Jr. added: "Very sorry to let you all know that sadly Izzey passed away today. She was a great dog and we'll miss her dearly."

The Malone family lost their beloved dog over the weekend. Picture: Channel 4

Following the news, the family received lots of support from their followers and friends.

Gogglebox co-star Izzi Warner said: "Sorry for your loss sending you love,” and her sister Ellie added a string of heart emojis.

Dave and Shirley wrote: “Aww sorry to hear that, I know it's hard when you lose a dog, 😢😢”

While a fan said: “Oh no I’m so sorry 😢 xx”,” and someone else added: “such a lucky girl having such great friends ❤.”

This comes after Tom Jr. quit the show earlier this year, explaining at the time: "So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

"I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.

"But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them. I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.

"PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. To the future."

His mum and dad later confirmed they would be appearing on the next series without him, writing: "GOOD MORNING EVERYONE. ITS GOGGLEBOX FRIDAY ! WE ARE BACK.

"HOPE YOU ARE JOINING US TONIGHT AT 9PM .PUT YOUR FEET UP ,(ITS BEEN A WEIRD TIME BUT WE ARE GETTING THERE ) AND ENJOY."