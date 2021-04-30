Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr shares photos of never-seen older brother Lee on his wedding day

Tom Malone Jr has shared sweet photos of his family. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Tom Malone Jr has announced that his brother is going to be a dad.

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jnr has shared the happy news that his older brother Lee got married and is expecting a baby.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram with a string of sweet photos from his sibling’s big day, which took place in Trafford, Greater Manchester.

Tom also revealed there will be another member of the Malone family, as he wrote: "A massive congratulations to my older brother Lee Malone and his new wife Sarah Walker!!! Welcome to the family!!!

"And as a combo deal we don’t just get one new Malone...they’re expecting another one in November!!! Couldn’t be happier for you both! 🍾 🥂 🥃."

And fans couldn’t wait to send their well wishes, with one person writing: “Ahhh this is beautiful ! Congratulations guys 👏❤️”

“Massive congratulations to all xxx,” said a second, while a third added: “Awwww these are beautiful!!! Congratulations 🎉”

Another confused follower questioned: “How many brothers and sisters have you got Tom? Losing track here, they're popping up left right and centre!!”

To which professional dancer Tom replied: “There’s 6 of us 🤷🏻‍♂️”

While Tom previously appeared on Gogglebox with his parents Tom Sr and Julie and younger brother Shaun.

They also have another sibling Vanessa, who made her debut on the series earlier this year, while Tom and Julie’s grandkids Brogan and Ayden have both made an appearance.

This comes after Tom Jr recently revealed he had quit Gogglebox after six years on the sofa.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

"I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.

"But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

"I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.

"PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. To the future."

