Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?

The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show. Picture: Channel 4

David and Shirley are much-loved cast member of Gogglebox and regularly make viewers laugh with their witty comments.

Gogglebox is known for introducing us to some seriously hilarious characters, and 'normal' families are often thrown into the limelight after their telly commentary has the British public in stitches.

Dave and Shirley Griffiths are a Welsh couple in their 60s who always have something to say, here's everything you need to know about the couple...

Dave and Shirley have been on Gogglebox for years. Picture: Channel 4

Who are Dave and Shirley Griffiths and how old are they?

Dave and Shirley Griffiths are a lovable Welsh couple who hail from Caerphilly, set in the South Wales valleys and not too far out of Cardiff.

The pair have been together for a very long time - over 40 years! And are still happily married.

Shirley is 63 years old and Dave is 62.

Dave and Shirley have been on Gogglebox since 2015, and admitted the were massive fans of the show before they were spotted by a casting agent.

The pair are always entertaining. Picture: Channel 4

What do we know about their family?

The couple have two children called Simon and Gemma.

Simon is 42 and Gemma is 34.

Dave and Shirley also have another baby (of sorts)... it's their two-year-old bulldog called Blue.

What do Dave and Shirley do for a living?

The pair also have their 'normal' jobs aside from being TV stars, with Dave working as a cleaner at a factory, and Shirley working in retail.

Dave is also a keen baker on the side, so we won't rule out an appearance on Bake Off.

They've upgraded their furniture since starting on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Why does Dave sit in a funny position on the sofa?

Dave's awkward sitting position always has viewers wondering why exactly he's laid down like that, as it looks like it's putting some serious strain on his neck.

However, he's addressed this with fans and told them "Don’t you worry about my seating position, I am more than comfortable! I do get up and stretch my legs."