Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley are unrecognisable in hilarious photo from their 20s

13 April 2021, 14:42 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 14:45

Dave and Shirley are unrecognisable in this throwback photo
Dave and Shirley are unrecognisable in this throwback photo. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox have shared a throwback photo from when they were 25-years-old.

Dave and Shirley Griffiths have been keeping us entertained on Gogglebox since 2015.

And now the couple from Wales have given fans a glimpse inside their 40 year relationship with a hilarious throwback photo.

In the picture, which has been shared on their official Instagram account, Shirley can be seen wearing a red blouse, while her hair is dark brown.

Dave has a full head of dark hair and is grinning as the pair cuddle up.

"Look like something out of the sopranos 😅😅😅" the couple joked alongside the photo.

And their followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Love you two, you're absolutely brilliant 👏”

“Aww young love,” said another, while a third added: “Love it. Best couple that made it through the years. Bravo 🎉”

"Didn’t know Michael Barrymore was in the Sopranos," joked someone else.

When another fan asked what year it was taken, Dave and Shirley responded: “1989 we think 🤔.”

Dave and Shirley have been married for over 45 years and have two grown up children together - Simon and Gemma.

Dave, 65, is a cleaner in a factory, and Shirley works in retail when they’re not chilling out on the sofa and watching TV.

And Shirley recently celebrated her 66th birthday, sharing photos from the big day on her social media.

Alongside a picture of her blowing out candles on top of a giant chocolate cake, Shirley wrote: "Thanks for all the birthday greetings, love Shirley xxx #Gogglebox #birthdaygirl."

To which one person replied: "Happy Birthday Shirley hope you've been spoiled."

Another said: "Happy Birthday... that looks fabulous... yum yum."

Meanwhile, the pair also revealed they also got their Covid vaccinations last month.

Posing with two members of staff, the couple could be seen with their masks on at the Newbridge Mass Vaccination Centre near their home in Caerphilly, South Wales.

