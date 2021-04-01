Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford stuns fans with rare picture of lookalike mum

Sophie Sandiford has shared a photo of her mum. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox has shared a photo of her mum in honour of her birthday.

After joining Gogglebox back in 2017, we’ve got to know Sophie Sandiford and her brother Pete pretty well.

But the sofa critic has now given a glimpse into her family life by sharing a rare photo of her mum Julie on Instagram.

24-year-old Sophie posted the snap which sees Julie standing in between her two children with a big smile on her face.

Wishing her mum a happy birthday, Sophie wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum ever💓

“We’re all so lucky to have you and so grateful for everything you do for us! Have a brilliant day! Love you always @juliejohnson31”.

And her followers couldn’t wait to comment on the picture, with one writing: "My goodness. She looks more like your sister than your mum!"

Another said: "Wow Sophie, you’re her double! I bet you’ve heard that a trillion times."

Sophie and Pete Sandiford joined Gogglebox in 2017. Picture: Channel 4

"Holy s**t she looks like ur sister 🔥 happy birthday,” said a third, while a fourth added: "Wow she looks lovely could be your sis Sophie. Happy birthday 🎂 👏👏❤️"

This comes after Sophie recently shared another photo of Julie to mark Mother’s Day.

She wrote: “Mum, thank you for always being there, for always knowing what to say, for always making me laugh, for always supporting me in everything I do.

“But most importantly thank you for being you. I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without you. Love you so much mum🌸💓@juliejohnson31."

Away from Gogglebox, Sophie and Pete actually have two more siblings who are not seen on screen.

They have a brother called Harry and a younger sister called Lucy who all regularly hang out together.

The whole family also appeared on Talk Talk's ‘This Stuff Matters’ Christmas campaign in 2017, with Pete’s face being posted on Billboards.

And it turns out the brother and sister from Blackpool are also related to The Chuckle Brothers.

Sophie, 24, previously shared a photo of her and a friend on a night out last year, along with the caption: “Wine with my hun.”

Paul was quick to comment on the snap, writing: “Hun? We didn’t know you’d got a hun?”

Sophie then replied: “He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work.”

