Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints after cast poke fun at Meghan Markle interview

The Gogglebox cast watched Meghan and Harry's Oprah chat on the show. Picture: Channel 4/CBS

By Heart reporter

51 people have complained about Gogglebox after comments made about Meghan Markle.

Gogglebox has been hit by Ofcom complaints after the cast watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah chat last week.

The stars of the Channel 4 show were filmed giving their opinions on the explosive interview which attracted a total audience of 11.1 million.

At one point, Prince Harry told Oprah that The Palace suggested Meghan start acting again to cover their security costs.

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb was then seen replying: "What did they want her to do? Get her a part in EastEnders?"

Brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford also reacted, with Sophie saying: "Stick her in the gift shop while you're at it.

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox reacted to the Meghan Markle interview. Picture: Channel 4

"You know, 30 hours a week in the gift shop should cover her funds."

According to the Metro, this led to 51 complaints to the regulator Ofcom who are currently assessing whether this warrants an investigation.

Read More: Supermarket rules updated as lockdown eases in England

An spokesperson told the publication: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Ellie Warner - who sits alongside her sister Izzi on the show - went on to defend Meghan, calling her ‘brave’ for speaking out.

She said during last Friday’s show: “You know I think Meghan is actually very brave doing this interview because she’s going to go into this knowing full well that everything she says is going to be scrutinised.

Ellie Warner defended Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. Picture: Channel 4

“But I think she needed to do it to get her side of the story across.”

Mary Killen also commented on Meghan’s remarks about her mental health after the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah about her struggles.

Mary said: “I can’t believe that if the Queen knew how upset she was, the Queen wouldn’t have insisted she have some help.

“I don’t know what the palace should do. I don’t know what they should do.”

Her husband Giles Wood added: “What’s that expression? They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t.”

But it seems like not everyone was as gripped by the TV show - which was aired on ITV last Monday - as Jenny Newby actually fell asleep.

Best friend Lee then screamed, waking her up with a jump as she said: "You frightened me to death. Why has the sound gone off the telly."

To which Lee replied: "I was talking to you and you fell asleep."

Now Read: UK weather: Scandinavian blast to bring subzero temperatures this weekend