How old are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?

Marcus and Mica have been on Gogglebox since 2018. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Who are Marcus and Mica from Gogglebox and what are their jobs?

If you need a pick me up this Friday evening, Gogglebox is back on our screens.

And as well the likes of Giles and Mary and Izzi and Ellie, Marcus Luther and Mica Ven are back on the sofa.

But who are Marcus and Mica and what do they do for a living? Here’s what we know about the pair…

How old are Marcus and Mica from Gogglebox?

It is currently unknown how old Marcus and Mica from Gogglebox are.

The pair are occasionally joined on the sofa by Mica's two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy.

Marcus and Mica are sometimes joined by their daughters on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

They also have two sons who do not appear on the show, but Mica does share photos of them on social media.

What are Marcus and Mica’s jobs?

Marcus is Head Coach at boxing TM boxing gym in London where he trains upcoming fighters.

While the gym has been closed over the pandemic, Marcus was allowed to start things up again on Monday April 12.

Meanwhile, Mica is a hairstylist and regularly shows off her handiwork on her business Instagram account, @micanicolehairstylist.

Mica was also excited to get back to work after her salon closed earlier this year due to Covid restrictions.

What are Marcus and Mica’s Instagrams?

You can find Mica at @realmandyvee, where she describes herself as an 'overthinking specialist'.

She often shares a glimpse into her family life, posting regular photos of her four children and other half.

Mica recently shared a snap of Marcus after training session with her older son.

"Awww look at My Son & My Boo after Working on the combinations that’s gonna buy me the 5 bed house with the en-suites on Endz," said Mica, adding: "So I can get off their dam back."

Marcus can be found @therealmarcusluther and his bio reads: “Business man and part of channel 4's Gogglebox Family.”

The whole family also has a joint Twitter account with almost 19k followers, @MicaAndTheGang.

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

