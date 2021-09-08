Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Which Gogglebox stars could earn the most? A new study has put Sophie and Pete Sandiford at the top of the list...

We’ve all come to know and love the Gogglebox families over the past eight years.

But while we will soon be watching them on a brand new series of the Channel 4 reality show, we rarely see the stars out at celebrity parties and on the red carpet.

And despite the likes of Izzi and Ellie Warner staying away from sponsored social media posts, it turns out they could be raking in thousands online.

Ellie and Izzi Warner star on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

According to a new study by LoanPig, Sophie Sandiford would be making the most money out of all the Goggleboxers.

As reported in The Sun, Sophie would make an average of £2,302 per Instagram post thanks to her 461,000 followers.

This is 82,000 more than her older brother Pete, who can ask for up to £1,892 per post.

As for sisters Ellie and Izzi, they would also be able to make a fair wage from social media.

Ellie has 350,000 followers so she could get around £1,747 per post, while Izzi - who has 297,000 - coule make £1,460.

Hairdresser Stephen Webb could ask for £803 per post thanks to his 161,000 followers, and his husband Daniel would cash in £332.

Meanwhile, The Malones are one of the most popular families and could also make a few hundred.

Tom and Julie - who share an account - have 121,000 followers on Instagram which means they could make £612 per Instagram post.

Fellow Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley Griffiths have 86,400 followers so could bag £590 per post.

Tristan Plummer - who appears on the show with his two brothers - has 12k fans on Instagram so can earn £141 per post.

Unfortunately, it’s not good news for all the stars as Sid Siddiqui, who has 4,184 followers, wouldn’t be able to charge anything for his Instagram posts, and neither would Paige Deville, who has 6,369