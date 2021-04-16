Who are Gogglebox star's Sophie and Pete Sandiford's parents?

Pete and Sophie Sandiford have shared photos of their mum. Picture: Instagram

Do Sophie and Pete Sandiford's live with their parents? Here's what we know about the Gogglebox stars...

Sophie and Pete Sandiford have been entertaining us on the Gogglebox sofa since 2015.

But while we’ve got to know their sweet relationship on screen, we don’t know much about their family life away from the cameras.

So, who are Pete and Sophie’s parents and do they live together?

Who are Sophie and Pete Sandiford’s parents?

Sophie and Pete rarely speak about their parents on Gogglebox, but Sophie recently shared a sweet snap of her mum Julie Johnson on Instagram.

24-year-old Sophie posted the snap which sees Julie standing in between her two children with a big smile on her face.

Wishing her mum a happy birthday, Sophie wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum ever💓.

Read More: Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star reveals he’s set to become a dad

“We’re all so lucky to have you and so grateful for everything you do for us! Have a brilliant day! Love you always @juliejohnson31”.

And her followers couldn’t wait to comment on the picture, with one writing: "My goodness. She looks more like your sister than your mum!"

Another said: "Wow Sophie, you’re her double! I bet you’ve heard that a trillion times."

While we don’t know much about the reality stars’ dad, Julie’s Instagram profile reads: “Married to Paul💙 2 children Pete and Sophie (Gogglebox)💙💖2 Stepchildren Lucy and Harry💖💙 “

Pete and Sophie share two other siblings, Harry and Lucy, and they are also related to the famous Chuckle Brothers, regularly referring to Paul and Barry Elliott as their uncles.

And Pete is also set to welcome another baby to the family, as he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Paige.

Do Sophie and Pete Sandiford live with their parents?

Sophie and Pete Sandiford are thought to live with their parents in their Blackpool family home.

They have previously given fans a glimpse into the house on Instagram, including their famous lounge complete with yellow and grey sofas.

Sophie and Pete still work regular day jobs, with Sophie training as a florist and Pete working in insurance.

Now Read: How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?