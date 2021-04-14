Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star reveals he’s set to become a dad

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Pete from Gogglebox and when is his baby due? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox fans were overjoyed for show favourite Pete Sandiford when he announced he is expecting his first baby.

The star has been full of happy news in recent episodes of the Channel 4 show after he revealed his engagement to girlfriend Paige Yeomans.

And now Pete and Paige will be welcoming their first child together, so let’s find out all the details…

Pete Sandiford baby details

Pete Sandiford revealed he is set to become a dad on Gogglebox as he showed sister Sophie the baby scan on his phone.

The 26-year-old said: "Here we go, look at this,” before admitting he couldn’t believe he was going to be a father.

As Sophie looked at the pictures, Pete said he didn’t know whether he was having a girl or a boy, before adding: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."

Sophie then responded: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast," referring to the couple's recent engagement.

Pete has since taken Instagram to share a sonogram of their little one, with his face hilariously Photoshopped onto it.

"I do have a hunch the baby might look like me..... @paigeyeomans_ @sophiesandiford1,” he wrote.

Sophie was one of the first to comment, writing: "Bestest little baba in the world... love all 3 of you (and r col) so so much."

Fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner wrote: “Massive congratulations to you and Paige 😍👏 you’ll have to start making dad jokes now 😆”.

Tom Malone commented: “Congratulations mate!!! Happy for you!!!”

While his uncle Paul Chuckle - from The Chuckle Brothers - added: “A very pretty baby mate 😂 ... congratulations to you and Paige, fantastic news ❤️ #greatgreatunclepaul xx”.

Pete and Paige have seemingly been together for some years, with Paige staying out of the spotlight herself.

The pair shared their first photo on social media back in October, with Pete writing at the time: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend.”

Paige works as an Emergency Service Call Handle and studied English language and linguistics at Queen Mary University of London.

