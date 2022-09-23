Gogglebox's Malone family welcome new puppy after death of beloved dog

The Malone family from Gogglebox have revealed the newest member of their family... little puppy Tilly!

Gogglebox family The Malones have melted fans hearts with the brand new addition to their family.

The Malones from Gogglebox have shared photos of their brand new puppy, joining dogs Dave and Joe.

Sharing the news on their social media accounts, the fan-favourites confirmed little Tilly the rottweiler has joined the family.

"We are proud to announce our new addition, Tilly, isn't she beautiful?" the family tweeted alongside a picture of the pup.

Julie Malone introduced her new dog Tilly. Picture: Instagram

Little Tilly has joined the Malone family. Picture: Twitter

The black and tan puppy can be seen looking at the camera as she sits on their patio.

Another couple of snaps on Instagram see the little pooch chilling with their other dogs, with the caption stating: “Wasnt me !!!

“Meet Tilly our newest family member !!! Shes soooo cute ! We are all smitten ♥️♥️♥️”

Fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: "Bet Dave is chuffed. Gorgeous dogs."

“Awww she is absolutely gorgeous,” said someone else, while a third added: “Can't wait to see the doggy antics on the box!”

"Awwww welcome little one, you are going to be so loved," another fan wrote.

Tom Malone Junior - who left Gogglebox last year - also shared a photo with the new family dog, simply writing: “World, meet Tilly 🐾 The newest member of the Malones ❤️”

This comes after The Malone family sadly lost their beloved dog Lucy back in March.

“Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy,” they wrote at the time. “She fought right to the end to stay with us.

“Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us. Rest in Peace sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts xx.”

The Malone's lost their dog earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Their fellow Gogglebox stars were quick to share their condolences, with Izzi Warner writing: “Rest in peace sweet girl 💗 thinking of you all xx”

Dave and Shirley commented: “Sorry to hear that Tom 😢😢 love dave and shirley xx,” while Stephen Webb added: “Sorry to hear this! Sending hugs xx”

Just seven months earlier the family lost another one of their Rottweilers, Izzey.