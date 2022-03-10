Gogglebox heartbreak as the Malone family announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox's The Malone family have said goodbye to their beloved dog. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Heart reporter

The Malone family from Gogglebox has announced the said death of their beloved Rottweiler.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Our hearts go out to Gogglebox’s Malone family after their dog passed away this week.

The TV stars – made up of dad Tom Sr, wife Julie and sons Tom Jr and Shaun – have been on the show since 2014 and are often joined by their adorable dogs.

But on Wednesday (March 9) Julie and Tom Snr announced that one of their beloved pets, Lucy, had died just seven months after they lost pooch Izzey.

The Malone family shared a picture of their beloved dog. Picture: Instagram

Taking to their Instagram account, mum Julie shared a photo of Tom Snr cuddling up to Lucy as she lay down on a blue mat.

She wrote alongside it: “Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy, she fought right to the end to stay with us. Now reunited with her sister Izzey.

"There are no words to describe how much you meant to us .Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts."

Their fellow Gogglebox stars were quick to share their condolences, with Izzi Warner writing: “Rest in peace sweet girl 💗 thinking of you all xx”

Dave and Shirley commented: “Sorry to hear that Tom 😢😢 love dave and shirley xx,” while Stephen Webb added: “Sorry to hear this! Sending hugs xx”

Tom Jr - who left Gogglebox last year - also took to his own social media to share a tribute to his family pet.

Next to a photo of him kissing Lucy, Tom wrote: “Rest easy Lucy, you were a good girl 💔 🙏🏻🐾”

This comes just seven months after the family lost another one of their Rottweilers, Izzey.

The Gogglebox lost their pet Izzey last year. Picture: Instagram

Back in August, the family wrote on Instagram: "Our beautiful girl Izzey ,RIP xx.

"We are going to miss you and your gentle ways so very much.”

They added: "Thank you for looking after the Grandkids x"

Youngest son Shaun also shared a sweet message, writing: "It was time to say goodbye to our girl Izzy today the perfect example of a family dog."

Tom Jr. added: "Very sorry to let you all know that sadly Izzey passed away today. She was a great dog and we'll miss her dearly."