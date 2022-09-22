Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife delights fans with rare photo

A new photo sees Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford posing with his wife Paige.

Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford has posed for a rare photo with his wife Paige.

The pair went to a wedding over the weekend, and Paige Sandiford shared a sweet photo with her reality star husband.

In the snap, the couple can be seen with big smiles by the sea while celebrating their friends Amy and Jamie.

Taking to Instagram, Paige said: "Post-wedding celebrations for Amy & Jamie ."

Paige shared a picture with Gogglebox husband Pete Sandiford. Picture: Instagram

Pete's sister and fellow Gogglebox star Sophie was quick to comment with a smiley face with hearts emoji.

Fellow star Ellie Warner also commented: "Awww mum and dad,” while someone else said: “Fav couple 😍”.

A fourth person wrote: “Looking great you two x.”

This comes after Pete and Paige recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary after they married in a secret ceremony on May 22 2021.

The couple also have a little boy together called Jimmy who they also welcomed last year.

Pete, 26, said that he was 'overwhelmed' by his new role as a dad, adding that the baby is a 'cool lad'.

Speaking to the Mirror at the NTAs, Pete said: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!

"He's cool little lad, takes after his mum not me!".

Pete Sandiford introduced his son to the Gogglebox audience. Picture: Channel 4

Pete then opened up about the sleepless nights, adding: "I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

The star revealed in a Gogglebox episode last April that his partner Paige was pregnant.

He shared the happy news by showing his sister Sophie a baby scan on his phone.

Pete then said: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."

Sophie replied: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast."

Pete also revealed his engagement news on the Channel 4 show, after discussing the news with Sophie.