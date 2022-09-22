Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife delights fans with rare photo

22 September 2022, 08:08

A new photo sees Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford posing with his wife Paige.

Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford has posed for a rare photo with his wife Paige.

The pair went to a wedding over the weekend, and Paige Sandiford shared a sweet photo with her reality star husband.

In the snap, the couple can be seen with big smiles by the sea while celebrating their friends Amy and Jamie.

Taking to Instagram, Paige said: "Post-wedding celebrations for Amy & Jamie ."

Paige shared a picture with Gogglebox husband Pete Sandiford
Paige shared a picture with Gogglebox husband Pete Sandiford. Picture: Instagram

Pete's sister and fellow Gogglebox star Sophie was quick to comment with a smiley face with hearts emoji.

Fellow star Ellie Warner also commented: "Awww mum and dad,” while someone else said: “Fav couple 😍”.

A fourth person wrote: “Looking great you two x.”

This comes after Pete and Paige recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary after they married in a secret ceremony on May 22 2021.

The couple also have a little boy together called Jimmy who they also welcomed last year.

Pete, 26, said that he was 'overwhelmed' by his new role as a dad, adding that the baby is a 'cool lad'.

Speaking to the Mirror at the NTAs, Pete said: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!

"He's cool little lad, takes after his mum not me!".

Pete Sandiford introduced his son to the Gogglebox audience
Pete Sandiford introduced his son to the Gogglebox audience. Picture: Channel 4

Pete then opened up about the sleepless nights, adding: "I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

The star revealed in a Gogglebox episode last April that his partner Paige was pregnant.

He shared the happy news by showing his sister Sophie a baby scan on his phone.

Pete then said: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."

Sophie replied: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast."

Pete also revealed his engagement news on the Channel 4 show, after discussing the news with Sophie.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV

When is The Masked Dancer 2022 final?

Crossfire is made up of three episodes

Crossfire episode guide: How many episodes are there of the drama and when does it finish?

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down after bake collapses

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has offered a tip to get £175 free money

Martin Lewis reveals 'easy trick' to get £175 by spending just £2

Money

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away

Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

Lifestyle

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?