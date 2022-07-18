Gogglebox's Georgia Bell introduces newborn baby son to co-star Abbie

Gogglebox star Abbie Lynn was introduced to her co-star and best friend Georgia Bell's newborn baby.

Gogglebox’s Abbie Lynn shared a ‘special moment’ on her Instagram this week when she met her best friend’s baby.

Abbie’s co-star Georgia Bell welcomed her son Hugh into the world last week, who she shares with boyfriend Josh Newby.

And she wasted no time introducing her bestie as she took little Hugh to meet Abbie on Sunday.

Posting the moment on her social media account, Abbie, 20, could be seen cuddling the newborn who was dressed in an adorable blue onesie.

Abbie Lynn met Gogglebox co-star Georgia's baby. Picture: Instagram

“Promoted to Aunty Abs… Best feeling ever😍💙,” she captioned the post, also adding another snap on her Stories with the words: “Special moment.”

Abbie’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Congrats and hopefully see the little un on Gogglebox........she is lovely 😍😍😍”

Someone else said: “You're gonna make a Top Aunty 😍,” while a third wrote: “He is such a beautiful boy! So cute xx”.

And a fourth said: “Congratulations to you all. He is handsome 💙”.

Georgia also reacted to the photo, saying: "We love you."

This comes after Georgia made the announcement she had welcomed her little one last week, alongside a sweet photo of her son.

Captioning the photo, Georgia said: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance.

"12/07/22 at 12:31pm - 7lbs7.5ounz Your perfect in every way Hugh James Newby."

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell gave birth last week. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Sandiford, who also stars on Gogglebox, replied: "Congratulations💙💙💙💙,” while Izzi Warner commented: “Awww 🥰 how gorgeous is he! Congratulations 🥳💙”.

Georgia announced her baby news back in January, telling her followers there would be a new member of the family later this year.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Georgia laid out a framed baby scan on which "Baby Newby" and "Due July 2022" are written.