Gogglebox's Georgia Bell introduces newborn baby son to co-star Abbie

18 July 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 12:39

Gogglebox star Abbie Lynn was introduced to her co-star and best friend Georgia Bell's newborn baby.

Gogglebox’s Abbie Lynn shared a ‘special moment’ on her Instagram this week when she met her best friend’s baby.

Abbie’s co-star Georgia Bell welcomed her son Hugh into the world last week, who she shares with boyfriend Josh Newby.

And she wasted no time introducing her bestie as she took little Hugh to meet Abbie on Sunday.

Posting the moment on her social media account, Abbie, 20, could be seen cuddling the newborn who was dressed in an adorable blue onesie.

Abbie Lynn met Gogglebox co-star Georgia's baby
Abbie Lynn met Gogglebox co-star Georgia's baby. Picture: Instagram

“Promoted to Aunty Abs… Best feeling ever😍💙,” she captioned the post, also adding another snap on her Stories with the words: “Special moment.”

Abbie’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Congrats and hopefully see the little un on Gogglebox........she is lovely 😍😍😍”

Someone else said: “You're gonna make a Top Aunty 😍,” while a third wrote: “He is such a beautiful boy! So cute xx”.

And a fourth said: “Congratulations to you all. He is handsome 💙”.

Georgia also reacted to the photo, saying: "We love you."

This comes after Georgia made the announcement she had welcomed her little one last week, alongside a sweet photo of her son.

Captioning the photo, Georgia said: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance.

"12/07/22 at 12:31pm - 7lbs7.5ounz Your perfect in every way Hugh James Newby."

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell gave birth last week
Gogglebox's Georgia Bell gave birth last week. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Sandiford, who also stars on Gogglebox, replied: "Congratulations💙💙💙💙,” while Izzi Warner commented: “Awww 🥰 how gorgeous is he! Congratulations 🥳💙”.

Georgia announced her baby news back in January, telling her followers there would be a new member of the family later this year.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Georgia laid out a framed baby scan on which "Baby Newby" and "Due July 2022" are written.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role
Emma and Matt Willis are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

Celebrities

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight
Syd was a character in Emmerdale in 2002

Where Emmerdale’s Nathan Gladwell is now 20 years after Syd Woolfe role

Trending on Heart

A man has complained about his neighbours

‘My neighbours own five cars and keep parking in front of my house’

Lifestyle

A man has asked the internet for advice after his girlfriend refused to pay £300 to stay in his family holiday home (stock images)

'My boyfriend invited me to his family's holiday home - but expects me to pay £300'

Lifestyle

Should there be a maximum temperature in the workplace?

Calls for Brits to be sent home if workplaces exceed 25°C

Weather

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

Celebrities

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Lifestyle

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Celebrities

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter

Lifestyle

Expired suncream may not protect you against UV rays

The important symbol you need to look for on your suncream bottle

Weather

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

The woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

'My neighbour put her bins in our communal parking spot so nobody can use it'

Lifestyle

Love Island fans are asking if Paige has quit

Love Island star Paige Thorne's family defend her for not leaving villa
The Chase viewers were angry at recent questions

The Chase fans furious over Bradley Walsh’s ‘unfair’ questions
Sheridan Smith has said she'd looking forward to spending more time with her son

Sheridan Smith says she's looking forward to break to spend time with son Billy

Celebrities