Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell gives birth to baby boy and reveals sweet name

Gogglebox star Georgia has welcomed her first child. Picture: Instagram

Georgia Bell from Gogglebox revealed she was pregnant with her boyfriend Joshua earlier this year.

A huge congratulations is in order because Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has given birth to her first baby.

The 22-year-old appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her best pal Abbie Lynn.

Revealing the exciting news on Instagram, Georgia shared the first photo of their new arrival, writing: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance🤍."

Telling her followers the little one’s name, she added: "12/07/22 at 12:31pm - 7lbs7.5ounz. Your perfect in every way Hugh James Newby."

Abbie was quick to comment, as she penned: "Congratulations to you both!💙 He is beautiful in every way, I am such a proud Aunty and best friend 🥺🥺😍🥰xxxx."

Sharing another message on her own social media page, Abbie added: "Congratulations to my best friend and Josh. I have no words, he is absolutely perfect.

"Auntie Abs can not wait to meet you!"

Gogglebox's Abbie shared a picture of the newborn. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Sandiford, who also stars on Gogglebox, replied: "Congratulations💙💙💙💙,” while Izzi Warner commented: “Awww 🥰 how gorgeous is he! Congratulations 🥳💙”.

This comes after reality star Georgia announced her baby news back in January, telling her followers there would be a new member of the family later this year.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Georgia laid out a framed baby scan on which "Baby Newby" and "Due July 2022" are written.

Gogglebox's Georgia has been with her partner since 2018. Picture: Instagram

There was also a tiny baby vest which has the words "and then there were four" across it.

Gogglebox fans will know that Georgia has appeared on Gogglebox since 2018 in season 12.

She has also been dating her boyfriend Josh Newby since the same year and the couple already share a Staffordshire bull terrier called Vinnie together.

Despite the pair having got together over three years ago, Josh is yet to appear on our screens and Georgia likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight.