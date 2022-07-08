Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford says he 'can't afford' to give up day job

Pete Sandiford from Gogglebox has said he plans to keep his day job.

After joining the Channel 4 show back in 2017, Pete and his sister Sophie have cemented themselves as fan favourites.

But now Pete has admitted that being a reality star isn’t enough to pay his bills and he plans on continuing his job as a roofer.

Speaking to The Sun at the Tric Awards, the 27-year-old said: "We just saw Eamonn Holmes.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford at the TRIC Awards. Picture: Getty Images

“I am just a builder from Blackpool, so it is a bit strange when celebrities know us. I was on a roof yesterday."

When he was asked whether he’s ever thought about quitting his day job, he replied: "I have got to pay my mortgage somehow."

He was also asked if he’d ever take part in any other reality shows as he added: "No, nothing beats sitting on the sofa."

According to reports, Gogglebox is said to pay each family £1,500 per month, as well as giving them extra money for a takeaway every week.

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is now a dad. Picture: Instagram

Away from the show, Pete and his wife Paige Yeomans have recently become parents for the first time.

The couple welcomed their one-year-old son Jimmy Sandiford in September last year, with the toddler making an appearance on Gogglebox a few times.

This comes after Pete revealed he was becoming a dad on Gogglebox as he showed sister Sophie the baby scan on his phone.

"Here we go, look at this,” Pete said, before admitting he couldn’t believe he was going to be a father.

As Sophie looked at the pictures, Pete said he didn’t know whether he was having a girl or a boy, before adding: "Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody."

Sophie then responded: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast.”