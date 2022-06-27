Inside Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix's secret romance with fiancée Fruitcake

Who is Fred Siriex engaged to? Everything you need to know about Fruitcake...

Gogglebox viewers were delighted when Fred Siriex made a rare appearance with his partner Fruitcake on the show.

Maître d’hôtel owner Fred is best known for matchmaking members of the public on First Dates, but rarely opens up about his own relationship.

In fact, this is the first time the pair have appeared on television together since they got together.

Here’s a look inside their romance…

Fred Siriex is engaged to fiancée Fruitcake. Picture: Instagram

Fred proposed to Fruitcake two years ago after they first met on a busy London street back in 2018.

The couple are currently planning their wedding but like to keep their romance extremely private.

Opening up about their relationship, Fred told The Sun: “She’s a fun girl and she makes me laugh.

“We just enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy walking and all sorts of stuff, like everybody else, it’s easy - very simple and very straightforward.”

He also said he didn’t use any chat up lines when trying to win her over, adding: “I don’t have a chat-up line. Why would you have a chat-up line? How boring is that? You should go with the flow,” he says.

Fred Siriex appeared on Gogglebox with fiancée Fruitcake. Picture: Channel 4

“If you’re genuine, honest and a good person at heart and you like to have fun that’s it. You don’t need a chat-up line!”

The couple were due to get married in 2021, but have been forced to delay their big day because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain at the time, Fred said: "Well we are waiting to see when we can travel as it's important to have friends and family there.

"We have to stay fluid here, it's out of control, but we are planning for early 2022 now."

Before meeting Fruitcake, Fred was in a 12 year relationship with Alessandra 'Alex' Spendolini who he shares two children with - Andrea, 16, and Lucien, 11.

Speaking to Closer, he previously spoke about his two youngsters, explaining: "Happiness is my kids telling me they love me each day."