Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

By Naomi Bartram

Gogglebox fans were left concerned when best friends Jenny and Lee didn't appear on the show.

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has updated fans after she was forced to miss the show.

The reality star from Hull usually appears alongside her best friend Lee in his caravan, but hasn’t been seen for a couple of weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Keeping fans up to date, Jenny has now confirmed that she won’t be returning for four months.

Posted to their joint Instagram account, Lee said: "You'll never guess who I've just bumped into, she's out of hospital.”

Jenny has been absent from Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Jenny then added: "I want to thank you all for your kind well wishes, they've really cheered me up.

"Thank you very much and I'm looking forward to seeing you all in series 20."

The hilarious pair will be returning later this year, as Lee added: "September guys, we'll be back in September".

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner commented: “Glad to see you’re feeling better Jenny lots of love 💗 xxx”.

“Awww fantastic news have a lovely summer ❤️❤️,” another follower wrote.

Jenny and Lee won't be on Gogglebox this evening. Picture: Channel 4

A third added: “Yass omg so happy to see you’re doing well Jenny missed seeing you both on Gogglebox 😍😍”.

This comes after Lee - who's been on the show since 2014 - shared a video explaining to fans why he had been missing from the show.

"Hi everybody, just an update on Jenny,” he started the video.

“Yes, she has had an operation, but it's been on the waiting list for two years and it come Bafta week, so I was totally gutted that she couldn't be by my side last night and she was as well.

“But she's doing well and she's out this week, so what you read in the papers, they do twist it just that little bit."

He added: "Thank you for caring, you're great.”

Meanwhile, Gogglebox recently took home the prize for best Reality and Constructed Factual show at last week's Bafta TV awards at the Royal Albert Hall.