Gogglebox's Tom and Julie Malone leave fans devastated with filming update
24 May 2022, 08:09 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 08:31
Tom and Julie Malone have taken to Instagram to share a filming update on the Channel 4 show.
Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone have left fans devastated after sharing a filming update on the series.
The couple, who joined the show in 2014, revealed that this week's episode is the last of the current season.
In a video shared to the couple's Instagram page ahead of the show last Friday, Tom Malone Snr said: “We're getting near the end of the series now. Julie is throwing out these big words. I said it's the second to last night, Julie is saying what?”
Julie then added: “It's the penultimate night.”
Tom then joked: “This is education for you, does nothing does it.”
Their fans rushed to share their disappointment about the news, with one writing: “No I can't believe it's nearly the end of the series. Friday night is Gogglebox night.”
Another wrote: “Hate it when Gogglebox is no longer on on a Friday night.”
Their Gogglebox co-stars Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell also confirmed the news on Instagram, with Abbie writing: “Last one of the series let's goooo.”
Georgia also followed up the message on her own page, writing: "Filming the last ep of the series."