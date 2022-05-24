Gogglebox's Tom and Julie Malone leave fans devastated with filming update

Tom and Julie Malone have taken to Instagram to share a filming update on the Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone have left fans devastated after sharing a filming update on the series.

The couple, who joined the show in 2014, revealed that this week's episode is the last of the current season.

In a video shared to the couple's Instagram page ahead of the show last Friday, Tom Malone Snr said: “We're getting near the end of the series now. Julie is throwing out these big words. I said it's the second to last night, Julie is saying what?”

Julie then added: “It's the penultimate night.”

We are now nearing the end of this series of Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Tom then joked: “This is education for you, does nothing does it.”

Their fans rushed to share their disappointment about the news, with one writing: “No I can't believe it's nearly the end of the series. Friday night is Gogglebox night.”

Another wrote: “Hate it when Gogglebox is no longer on on a Friday night.”

Abbie also shared a similar message to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Their Gogglebox co-stars Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell also confirmed the news on Instagram, with Abbie writing: “Last one of the series let's goooo.”

Georgia also followed up the message on her own page, writing: "Filming the last ep of the series."