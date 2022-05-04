Denise Van Outen says 'worst part' of split from Eddie Boxshall was telling her daughter

4 May 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 12:05

Heart reporter

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her heartbreaking split from her boyfriend of seven years, Eddie Boxshall.

Denise Van Outen has revealed the moment she told her 12-year-old daughter Betsy about her split from Eddie Boxshall.

The 47-year-old announced she had broken up with her partner of seven years earlier this year, with reports that he had been messaging another woman.

In her new autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back, Denise said sharing the news with her daughter Betsy was the 'worst part' about the break-up.

Denise Van Outen has said it was hard telling her daughter about her split
The star - who shares Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead, 40 - wrote: “It tore me apart watching her cry while I tried to make her understand.”

The Gogglebox stars first got together back in 2014 and were due to marry next year.

Opening up about ending things, Denise admitted she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay in the relationship.

She told OK! magazine: “I’ve got too much self-respect and I just can’t live like that.

"I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he’d ruined it. I couldn’t imagine it ever feeling the same.”

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years
Denise went on to say that opening up about the break-up in her book was ‘cathartic’.

“Some of it is difficult to talk about but I think that after writing it and now it’s out there, I feel better,” she said, adding: “It gave me an opportunity to really appreciate some of the things that I’ve done.”

This comes after Denise revealed the news of her split on social media, saying she will ‘treasure the good times’.

She said at the time: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

Eddie Boxshall is yet to speak out on his split from Denise Van Outen
"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Eddie is yet to speak out on the ‘cheating’ rumours, while both stars have deleted most of their photos together on Instagram.

