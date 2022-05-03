Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘expose’ The Witch’s identity after spotting detail

3 May 2022, 10:42 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 14:10

The Britain's Got Talent fans think they've uncovered who's behind The Witch act.

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Britain’s Got Talent fans watched in horror this weekend when The Witch took to the stage.

As part of their act, the contestant - who was wearing prosthetics - handed out apples from a sack to David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda Holden.

Poor Amanda was then left terrified as the apple was crushed up to reveal creepy crawly maggots and cockroaches.

Alesha then jumped out of her seat and ran away from the insects, refusing to return until they had been cleared.

BGT viewers think Ant and Dec are behind The Witch
BGT viewers think Ant and Dec are behind The Witch. Picture: ITV

After watching the act, fans of the show were quick to guess who could be behind the disguise, with many pointing out it could be hosts Ant McPartlin or Declan Donnelly.

"I think ‘The Witch’ is Dec in disguise!" said one person, while another added: "That witch actually looked like Ant on an undercover! Haha".

A third wrote: "When that witch came out I thought it was Ant undercover and I don’t know why".

While a fourth added: "No, why does the witch actually look like Ant?"

And a fifth said: "Ya know how Ant and Dec always look like Ant and Dec in 'undercover' even with all that makeup on… and nobody sees it’s them… I’m getting pure Dec vibes off that witch!!"

Could Ant and Dec be behind The Witch?
Could Ant and Dec be behind The Witch? Picture: ITV

And a sixth added: "This is the only time you and ant Are on screen during this act. This was probably filmed in the morning before anybody else got there with a crew member on stage."

Ant and Dec are known for their incredible disguises while appearing on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The double act used to dress up in full prosthetics to prank members of the audience and celebrities.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of other guesses as to who could be behind the mask as well, including magician Marc Spelmann.

He appeared on the show in 2018 and later as act 'X' in 2019, with one viewers writing: "Possibly a new Marc Spelmann character?”

Other guesses include Stephen Mulhern and comedian Mark Gatiss, who is known for playing various characters on The League of Gentlemen.

